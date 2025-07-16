DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases A New Side Of Bullseye In Upcoming Season 2

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases A New Side Of Bullseye In Upcoming Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ next year, and Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel has teased plans to explore new sides of Dex following his return as the Man Without Fear's deadliest foe in season 1.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Collider

Daredevil: Born Again didn't originally include the return of Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter. However, the creative overhaul added Bullseye to the mix, and the series was all the better for it. 

Following the villain's failed attempt to assassinate Mayor Wilson Fisk, he remains on the run and is likely still eager to take his revenge on the Kingpin and his wife, Vanessa. Several season 2 set photos, meanwhile, have pointed to Daredevil forming an uneasy alliance with the man who killed Foggy Nelson.

In an interview with Collider, Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel was asked what it meant to be brought back into the fold after previously appearing in Daredevil season 3.

"As it happened, getting that call and getting the opportunity to return to that show and return to that character, who I just absolutely adore playing, and I think it's so much fun to play, it’s just been one of the great surprising gifts of my entire career," he enthused. "We just finished shooting the second season. I get to do so much fun, insane stuff in this new season."

"I’m so excited for fans to see it. I hope that we have several, if not many more, years of wonderful story in store for Bullseye and for the whole Daredevil crew," Bethel continued. "It’s such a great, lovely group of people on that show, in front of and behind the camera. I just feel honored to be part of it."

Perhaps alluding to Bullseye's alliance with the Man Without Fear, the actor promised to explore new sides of the iconic villain heading into this next batch of episodes. 

"The Dex of Season 2 is a new Dex that we haven't really seen yet," Bethel teased. "I'm very excited for people to see it, and I'm curious to see how they weigh in on it. There are some elements of him in this season, some sides of his personality, that we haven't seen yet, and I’m thrilled for people to get to see it."

In related news, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that he's wrapped work on the Disney+ series. Chances are we'll get a first look at the series at next month's D23 event. While it's unlikely to be released online, chances are it will leak.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026 and is confirmed to be 8 episodes.

Krysten Ritter Knew About DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Return For 2 Years; Teases Jessica Jones' MCU Future
Related:

Krysten Ritter Knew About DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Return For 2 Years; Teases Jessica Jones' MCU Future
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - It Looks Like Another Netflix Series Character Has Been Confirmed For Season 2
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - It Looks Like Another Netflix Series Character Has Been Confirmed For Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 8:22 AM
A sexy side
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2025, 8:28 AM
"Daredevil: Born Again had a lower viewership than Echo on Disney+. Reports indicate that Daredevil: Born Again did not perform as well as other MCU shows, including Echo, and even failed to make the Nielsen streaming charts, according to Cosmic Book News.

Daredevil: Born Again did not appear on Nielsen's Top 10 list for original streaming shows, suggesting a lower viewership than the shows that did make the list, according to SuperHeroHype.

Reports indicate that Daredevil: Born Again had a worse viewership than "Echo", which was already considered the least-watched MCU show on Disney+.

Agatha: All Along scored 9.3 million views in its first week. "The Acolyte" also had a stronger debut with 11.1 million views."
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/16/2025, 8:29 AM
a new side? this is disney we're talking about so maybe he'll be giving hugs now?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2025, 8:46 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Spoken like someone who didn’t watch season 1.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/16/2025, 8:51 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Fisk literally crushed a man's skull with his bare hands in season one.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2025, 9:33 AM
@Laridian - Exactly! I could see a comment like that before season 1. Love it or hate it, the level of violence matched and sometimes went beyond the Netflix show and your mention is a perfect example of that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 8:49 AM
Cool , I’m down for more of this version of Bullseye after BA S1 so can’t wait to see him in S2!!.

If the speculation/rumors of Dex and Matt having to form an uneasy alliance in the upcoming season are true then I like that direction considering the former having killed Foggy and their history before that even which should lead to some friction & compelling drama hopefully.

These new sides Bethel is talking about are intriguing since Dex was very dimensional & fleshed out imo in S3 of DD that I felt we got to see a nice amount of range from Wilson as an actor…

Perhaps we’ll see a Dex that might be more of a master manipulator/planner rather then the blunt instrument he can be as he uses people to achieve his goals which his comic counterpart can be aswell at times?.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2025, 9:04 AM
What a mediocre first season. And apparently the ratings were terrible as well
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/16/2025, 9:07 AM
Please don’t change him, his backstory as played out on Netflix was almost perfect. The only adjustment required is to the suit which in Born Again was terrible.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder