DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases A New Side Of Bullseye In Upcoming Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again didn't originally include the return of Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter. However, the creative overhaul added Bullseye to the mix, and the series was all the better for it.

Following the villain's failed attempt to assassinate Mayor Wilson Fisk, he remains on the run and is likely still eager to take his revenge on the Kingpin and his wife, Vanessa. Several season 2 set photos, meanwhile, have pointed to Daredevil forming an uneasy alliance with the man who killed Foggy Nelson.

In an interview with Collider, Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel was asked what it meant to be brought back into the fold after previously appearing in Daredevil season 3.

"As it happened, getting that call and getting the opportunity to return to that show and return to that character, who I just absolutely adore playing, and I think it's so much fun to play, it’s just been one of the great surprising gifts of my entire career," he enthused. "We just finished shooting the second season. I get to do so much fun, insane stuff in this new season."

"I’m so excited for fans to see it. I hope that we have several, if not many more, years of wonderful story in store for Bullseye and for the whole Daredevil crew," Bethel continued. "It’s such a great, lovely group of people on that show, in front of and behind the camera. I just feel honored to be part of it."

Perhaps alluding to Bullseye's alliance with the Man Without Fear, the actor promised to explore new sides of the iconic villain heading into this next batch of episodes.

"The Dex of Season 2 is a new Dex that we haven't really seen yet," Bethel teased. "I'm very excited for people to see it, and I'm curious to see how they weigh in on it. There are some elements of him in this season, some sides of his personality, that we haven't seen yet, and I’m thrilled for people to get to see it."

In related news, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that he's wrapped work on the Disney+ series. Chances are we'll get a first look at the series at next month's D23 event. While it's unlikely to be released online, chances are it will leak.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026 and is confirmed to be 8 episodes.