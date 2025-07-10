DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Has Officially Wrapped, Confirms Showrunner Dario Scardapane

Well, it looks like that might be it for Daredevil: Born Again set photos for a while. Showrunner Dario Scardapane has taken to Instagram to confirm that shooting has wrapped on the upcoming second season. Reshoots are always possible, but it will now move into post-production.

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced by Marvel Studios, it was as an 18-episode series. That was soon broken up into two seasons, though we'd later learn that season 2 will consist of 8 episodes rather than 9.

As for a potential season 3, that's been talked about but isn't likely to be confirmed until Disney+ sees how the second batch of episodes performs.

Here's what Scardapane had to say about wrapping shooting on Daredevil: Born Again season 2:

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of Daredevil Born Again. Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!" "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D’Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O’Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

There are no surprise names in that cast list, though fans live in hope that Élodie Yung might make a surprise appearance as Elektra, similar to Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher in season 1.

Season 2 set photos haven't told us much, though we know the Man Without Fear will be joined by Karen Page, Jessica Jones, and the new White Tiger. The Kingpin, meanwhile, will have tightened his grip on the Big Apple as Mayor.

Check out Scardapane's post below, and stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as we have it. A first look could be revealed as soon as next month's D23 event.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review earlier this year. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.