DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Has Officially Wrapped, Confirms Showrunner Dario Scardapane

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Has Officially Wrapped, Confirms Showrunner Dario Scardapane

That's a wrap for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as showrunner Dario Scardapane has taken to social media to announce that shooting has concluded on the Man Without Fear's next batch of episodes...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Well, it looks like that might be it for Daredevil: Born Again set photos for a while. Showrunner Dario Scardapane has taken to Instagram to confirm that shooting has wrapped on the upcoming second season. Reshoots are always possible, but it will now move into post-production. 

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced by Marvel Studios, it was as an 18-episode series. That was soon broken up into two seasons, though we'd later learn that season 2 will consist of 8 episodes rather than 9.

As for a potential season 3, that's been talked about but isn't likely to be confirmed until Disney+ sees how the second batch of episodes performs. 

Here's what Scardapane had to say about wrapping shooting on Daredevil: Born Again season 2:

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of Daredevil Born Again. Thank you to all who made this something truly special.  Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

"Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D’Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O’Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

There are no surprise names in that cast list, though fans live in hope that Élodie Yung might make a surprise appearance as Elektra, similar to Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher in season 1. 

Season 2 set photos haven't told us much, though we know the Man Without Fear will be joined by Karen Page, Jessica Jones, and the new White Tiger. The Kingpin, meanwhile, will have tightened his grip on the Big Apple as Mayor. 

Check out Scardapane's post below, and stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as we have it. A first look could be revealed as soon as next month's D23 event.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review earlier this year. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Hits Back At Fan Who Claims Disney Has Nerfed Kingpin
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Hits Back At Fan Who Claims Disney Has "Nerfed" Kingpin
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Editor Says Marvel Told Us Not To Watch The Netflix Show Prior To Overhaul
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Editor Says Marvel "Told Us Not To Watch The Netflix Show" Prior To Overhaul

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/10/2025, 5:32 AM
Nice, S1 wasn't without its faults, but I liked it.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/10/2025, 5:39 AM
Il stick to my daredevil comics and the Netflix show. S1 was a slap in the face to both audience and the characters
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 7/10/2025, 6:00 AM
I was invested in season 1, even though it was flawed. Hope the supporting cast gets to be real characters this time around. Pumped to see Jessica Jones return!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 6:06 AM
@WakandanQueen - same!!

Even though I enjoyed the supporting cast to varying degrees , they did feel surface level to an extent so I hope the Dario and his writing staff are able to flesh out and deepen them this season (which I think Charlie has said is the case but we’ll see)

Good thing is the most developed the supporting cast felt was in episodes that were written solely or co-written by Scardapene so that’s a hopeful sign.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder