DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 6 "Excessive Force" Recap - The Man Without Fear Tracks Down Muse! - SPOILERS

Following a quick detour to the bank in episode five, we return to the streets of New York, where a body has been found with its eyes gouged out. Meanwhile, a new mural has also appeared on a nearby building, once again taking aim at the mayor.

Cut to Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) back in his apartment, reciting scripture while holding Foggy's braille remembrance card and reflecting on some of the biggest moments from this season. As he finishes, Heather (Margarita Levieva) walks in and is surprised to learn that Matt still prays. He says he's fallen off, but he's getting back to it.

Meanwhile, back in the mayor's office, Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara) is briefing Mayor Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) about an upcoming event on his schedule, but he tells her to go in his place because he's getting tired of all these black-tie affairs. She then tells him about an unexpected guest in his office, and he walks in to find Luca (Patrick Murney), the head of one of the Five Families.

They talk business, with the Kingpin delivering an ultimatum, to which Luca tells him to shove it. Fisk ups the asking price from $1.8 million to $2.8 million and tells him that he has a week to deliver or his time is up. Luca doesn't take it kindly and leaves.

Matt and Heather discuss the events of the prior episode, and how Matt feels about being taken hostage - which, for obvious reasons, doesn't bother him that much, though she doesn't know why. She tells him she's writing a book about vigilantes and why they're revered. Matt has thoughts, but stays diplomatic. She starts to ask him about his prior work representing vigilantes and whether he'd consider arranging a meeting with someone like Frank Castle, which makes Murdock laugh. She also asks about Daredevil, but they're interrupted before he can answer. Cue the credits.

We pick up back in Fisk's office, where he receives a visit from John Santini, a sanitation worker who has bad news about the mural. He launches into a detailed explaination, but, when asked to get to the point, he reveals that the mural is made from human blood - a twist not even Wilson Fisk was expecting.

Matt meets with Kirsten (Nikki M. James), and as they're discussing a case, Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) drops in, wanting to talk to Mr. Murdock. He asks her why she's skipping school, and she explains that she's following up on the mysterious case her uncle was working on before he was killed. She believes it ties into the missing persons cases around the city, but needs Matt's help to investigate. Matt basically tells her to stay out of trouble and that there's not much he can do as a lawyer, advising her to leave it to the police. Angela, who knows the police killed her uncle, angrily storms out, saying she thought Matt cared, and that she'll now have to take matters into her own hands. A deflated Matt looks on.

Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston) breaks down the case for Mayor Fisk, estimating that whoever is painting the murals may have at least sixty victims. Fisk zones out for the rest of the conversation and decides to overhaul how New York is policed, especially with a serial killer of this caliber on the loose.

Enter Muse! We find the villain in the middle of painting his latest piece when two fangirls stumble upon him, swiftly becoming his newest victims.

We then head to a party, where Fisk tells Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) about his meeting with Luca; she offers him advice on wining and dining New York's elite. Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) is also in attendance and doesn't seem to be a fan of Fisk's vigilante policies. He issues a warning before heading out. We also learn that the Kingpin seems to be getting bigger...

Back at Murdock & McDuffie, Matt meets with Cherry (Clark Johnson), who fills him in on the serial killer wreaking havoc across town. Cherry advises him to let it go and let the police handle it, but it's clear Matt is itching to get off the sideliens.

A new mural, featuring the girls from earlier, has been painted, taking a direct shot at the police. Fisk uses this to his advantage by assembling a handpicked task force full of every bad apple in the barrel. Gallo is in disbelief but can't stop him, and Fisk meets with the officers he's singled out, including Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) and Sgt. Cole North (Jeremy Earl). He delivers a rousing speech, essentially promising them free reign over the city, no formal oversight, and instructions to report only to him. Uh oh.

Angela goes to investigate the subway and gets captured by Muse. He wastes no time and starts the process of draining her blood. Her aunt Soledad (Ashley Marie Ortiz) calls Matt in a panic. He dials 911 but, after a moment, hangs up.

"[frick] it." -- The Devil is back!

While Murdock tracks down Muse, Wilson Fisk pays Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci) another visit, this time challenging him to a brutal fight, where he, unsurprisingly, emerges as the victor. Adam has been beaten senseless, but is left alive.

In the subway, Muse hears something and finds himself face-to-face with the Devil himself, who greets him with a swift punch to the face. Confirming Angela is still alive, Daredevil unleashes his fury on the notorious serial killer, who turns out to be a competent fighter. They trade blow after blow, spilling an ample amount of blood in the process, and just as Daredevil is about to finish him off, he senses Angela's heart rate dropping. He rushes to revive her, ultimately managing to wake her, though Muse escapes.

As Angela awakens and sees him, Daredevil comforts her, assuring her that she'll be okay, while reaffirming that, yeah, he's back.

Next week's episode continues the Muse storyline, and things get extremely personal, so don't miss it!

In our full season review, we said, "All in all, Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody masterstroke! Thanks to a riveting season-long narrative, a powerhouse performance from Charlie Cox, and some of the most jaw-breaking comic book action ever put on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest and most violent series is easily its best yet! The Devil is back and has never been more relentless in his pursuite of justice, so here's to hoping he doesn't go anywhere for a very long, long time."