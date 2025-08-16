Marvel Comics' Deadliest Superhero Team Face A Shocking Betrayal In This November's NEW AVENGERS #6

The Winter Soldier. Black Widow. Namor. Clea. Carnage. Wolverine. Six of the deadliest loners in the Marvel Universe have assembled as the New Avengers, but following their brutal first mission, one member will be exposed as a traitor.

Originally announced as New Thunderbolts* (we're sure that asterisk will be familiar to the MCU fans among you), New Avengers by writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima has been one of the biggest comic book launches of the summer, bringing together a unique lineup of the Avengers in the same spirit as Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch’s decade-defining New Avengers run.

The team’s initial adventure was as unpredictable as they are--hunting down the Killuminati, twisted clones of the original Illuminati. In the aftermath of their first outing, this volatile group forge a mighty alliance, but tensions are higher than ever—especially after they learn one among them is the individual responsible for the Killuminati’s creation.

The explosive second arc kicks off in New Avengers #6 this November. Today, you can see their newfound trust shattered in Stephen Segovia’s main cover and gather your first clues in Paco Medina’s variant cover.

Here's the official description for New Avengers #6:

WHO IS THE TRAITOR? A catastrophic piece of intel reveals that the mastermind behind the creation of the Killuminati is a member of the New Avengers! As the team musters to stop Iron Apex from creating more Illuminati doubles, paranoia threatens to tear them apart. Can this unstable team hope to survive a traitor in their midst?

"I've fallen in love with these characters and this team so much, and I thought, hey, let's mercilessly tear them apart from the inside!" Humphries said about the second arc. "The New Avengers and the Killuminati are on a collision course, but secrets are plaguing both teams. There's only one person with the big picture. Which side are they on?"

He added, "Couldn't be more thrilled to be collaborating with Ton Lima on this arc. His artwork is absolutely sizzling right off the page."

Looking at the roster of this team, it's hard to single out which of them is the most likely traitor. A mystery like this is a good way to entice readers, anyway, and this promises to be an explosive next chapter for the newest team of Avengers.