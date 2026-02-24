Marvel Comics Reveals New WONDER MAN's Name (And He's NOT Simon Williams)

Marvel Comics has frequently been criticised for how its handled bringing movie characters to the page. In the case of Nick Fury, for example, the decision was made to villify the original version of the character before replacing the S.H.I.E.L.D. Director with his Samuel L. Jackson-lookalike son, Nick Fury Jr.

We recently told you of plans to introduce a Wonder Man that's clearly inspired by the version played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the recent Wonder Man TV series.

Rather than finding some convoluted way to "race-swap" Simon Williams (in a year when he's set to star in a Hollywood-centric limited series), Marvel has now confirmed that this Wonder Man is a newly created character, Vin Lerner.

"This May, feel the fallout from the end of the Ultimate Universe in Reborn: Ultimate Impact, a five-issue saga by Chris Condon and Stefano Caselli," reads a brief press release. "The series will debut all-new characters empowered by Origin Boxes. Each character will be spotlighted on special First Appearance Variant Covers for issue one."

So, as expected, this new Wonder Man will acquire his powers from an Origin Box. Also spotlighted is a mysterious new villain, Hostilicus, who is described as the Scourge of the Negative Zone. And yes, he appears to be wearing the remains of Annihilus as his armour.

In the comics, Simon was given powers by Baron Zemo and tasked with taking out The Avengers. He "died," saw the error of his ways, and ultimately became a mainstay in the superhero team (his brain patterns were even used as a basis for Vision). Simon has toyed with villainy, but never fully broken bad.

The MCU's Simon was introduced as an actor, and likely another mutant whose powers emerged during his formative years. After starring in a reboot of "Wonder Man," he breaks Trevor out of the Department of Damage Control's Supermax prison and blasts away.

Check out an official look at Wonder Man and Hostilicus below.

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON! MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by BEN HARVEY

First Appearance Variant Cover A by STEFANO CASELLI

First Appearance Variant Cover B by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 5/20