DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler Recap: Matt Murdock Meets A Familiar Face From The MCU In Episode 5

Marvel Television dropped two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again tonight, and the first, "With Interest," takes a break from the main storyline to focus on Matt Murdock getting caught in the middle of a bank heist on St. Patrick's Day.

Spoilers follow.

If you were hoping to jump right into the action after "Sic Semper Systema" saw the return of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) before concluding with a hint that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) might be preparing to don his Daredevil costume again to track down the serial killer known as Muse, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

Episode 5 begins with Matt paying a visit to a New York City bank to inquire about a loan application for his law firm. As he sits down to chat with the assistant manager, we see that it's none other than Kamala Khan's father, Yusef (Mohan Kapur). The two hit it off, and Khan begins to talk about his daughter Kamala and Jersey City's resident superhero, Ms. Marvel. Murdock admits that he hasn't heard of her, at which point Yusef grabs a Ms. Marvel Funko POP from his desk to show him (yes, this is the MCU "cameo" you may have heard about).

Matt's application is declined, and he leaves the bank just as a heavily armed criminal gang led by Luca's right-hand man Devlin (Cillian O'Sullivan) enters and takes everyone hostage. Murdock hears the sirens and returns after first telling Kirsten McDuffie to call the cops. Khan lies about being able to open the vault, as "Jesse James" (the name the Devlin gives to the police) deals with Officer Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian).

Matt pretends to need the bathroom and manages to incapacitate the goon in the red balaclava that accompanies him, arriving just in time to rescue Khan from his increasingly-irritated guard. As Kim tries to buy some more time by telling Devlin a joke, Matt and Yusef manage to open the save and discover a very expensive-looking diamond.

The cops storm the building and arrest most of the thieves, but Devlin dons a police uniform and makes his escape... until Murdock catches up with him and viciously snaps his leg.

The episode ends with Matt returning to the bank to see Yusef, who invites him to dinner with his family. Murdock takes a piece of candy from a bowl on Khan's desk, switching it out for the diamond.

We can see this episode proving to be divisive - for a number of reasons. Be sure to let us know what you thought of "With Interest" in the comments section down below.

It's time to embrace your true self.#DaredevilBornAgain continues tonight with two new episodes at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ja3rmsafcs — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 25, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.