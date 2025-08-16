THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Faces 49% Decline In Fourth Weekend; New Human Torch Concept Art Released

Early estimates for the North American box office this weekend point to Weapons remaining at #1, but has Superman's surprise Digital release benefited The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Deadline

Thanks to Deadline, we have some very early estimates for this weekend at the North American box office, and Zach Cregger's horror hit, Weapons, looks set to remain at #1 with an estimated $22 million haul.

The movie, starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, has been one of the surprise hits of the summer and should reach $86 million domestic by Sunday. Weapons is thought to have cost only $38 million to produce, and it's already passed $100 million worldwide (as always, you can expect updated international numbers to drop in a couple of days). 

Disney's Freakier Friday is looking at a $14 million - $15 million second frame, taking its total to $55 million. Opening in third place is Nobody 2, the action sequel starring Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk. That's eyeing a $9.25 million start, which is none too shabby, seeing as its 2021 predecessor debuted to $6.8 million. 

What of The Fantastic Four: First Steps? The latest Marvel Studios movie faces a slightly less concerning 49% drop this weekend, with an expected $8 million total after making $2.3 million during its fourth Friday in theaters. The reboot's run is now winding down, but this will lift its domestic cum to $246.1 million by close of business on Sunday. 

We don't currently have news on Superman, as that's rapidly slipped down the Top 10 following yesterday's surprise Digital release. Warner Bros. Discovery has said to hell with theaters, and is instead shifting focus to revenue earned from a home entertainment release. 

That may have proven beneficial to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as the Man of Steel has proven to be a bigger threat to Marvel's First Family than anyone expected. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Check out some new concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Features It's Clobberin' Time Scene (And Takes A Shot At SUPERMAN)
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/16/2025, 6:20 AM
it's a flop. move along. 3-for-3 Disney. what a productive 2025. Feige needs a raise.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 6:29 AM
@JacobsLadder - it's how DC felt its last run of films in 2023. Forced them to overhaul the entire property for the better.
Obviously MARVEL shouldn't need to go to that extreme. But, I trust they'll figure it out and get back to higher level output again and stop depending on 'the brand' to help them get to that coveted "billion dollar+" mark.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/16/2025, 6:22 AM
This article is quite entertaining to me.

Even with Superman switching out of theaters and into home's, it is still [frick]ing up The Fantastic Flop.

Sorry to break it to you Marvelites but your shitty franchise is slowly digging itself in a hole that it can't get out of.

Nolanite out
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/16/2025, 6:27 AM
@Nolanite - Didn't you say F4 was going to end up below Cap 4 and Thunderbolts?

User Comment Image

Can't take any of your crap seriously.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 6:32 AM
@Nolanite - it's definitely not a "sh1tty franchise." They're just going through the ups and downs that all studios go through ....granted, they had a much better beginning than usual.
They'll figure it out and come back around.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2025, 6:25 AM
I am a DC guy, but I'm truly bummed for First Steps. It and Supes had pretty disappointing runs even if they turned a bit of profit and the expectations are lower for Comicbook Movies' box offices currently.

Something deep inside tells me that eventually, the quality will rise and Box Office hauls will end up consistently higher again. Maybe not like it used to be because of the overwhelming success of online streaming, but soon expectations will rise and these films will succeed again.

Here's hoping .... 🤞🏻
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 6:34 AM
Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Currently it stands at:
Domestic (53.8%)
$238,237,549
International (46.2%)
$204,644,017
Worldwide
$442,881,566
Highflyer
Highflyer - 8/16/2025, 6:35 AM
The first time we get a good FF movie and it isn't doing great? I hate everyone.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/16/2025, 6:36 AM
Quick! release it on digital
User Comment Image

