THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Faces 49% Decline In Fourth Weekend; New Human Torch Concept Art Released

Thanks to Deadline, we have some very early estimates for this weekend at the North American box office, and Zach Cregger's horror hit, Weapons, looks set to remain at #1 with an estimated $22 million haul.

The movie, starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, has been one of the surprise hits of the summer and should reach $86 million domestic by Sunday. Weapons is thought to have cost only $38 million to produce, and it's already passed $100 million worldwide (as always, you can expect updated international numbers to drop in a couple of days).

Disney's Freakier Friday is looking at a $14 million - $15 million second frame, taking its total to $55 million. Opening in third place is Nobody 2, the action sequel starring Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk. That's eyeing a $9.25 million start, which is none too shabby, seeing as its 2021 predecessor debuted to $6.8 million.

What of The Fantastic Four: First Steps? The latest Marvel Studios movie faces a slightly less concerning 49% drop this weekend, with an expected $8 million total after making $2.3 million during its fourth Friday in theaters. The reboot's run is now winding down, but this will lift its domestic cum to $246.1 million by close of business on Sunday.

We don't currently have news on Superman, as that's rapidly slipped down the Top 10 following yesterday's surprise Digital release. Warner Bros. Discovery has said to hell with theaters, and is instead shifting focus to revenue earned from a home entertainment release.

That may have proven beneficial to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as the Man of Steel has proven to be a bigger threat to Marvel's First Family than anyone expected.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.