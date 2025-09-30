STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Rumored To Feature A "Big Cameo" That Sets Up A New Trilogy - Possible SPOILERS

According to a new rumour, Lucasfilm is eyeing Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter as the first instalment in a new trilogy, and the plan is to set up a sequel with a "big cameo." You can learn more here!

By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
While The Mandalorian and Grogu will attempt to transform one of the biggest Disney+ series into a big screen franchise next May, 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter looks set to be the first in a new slate of standalone movies.

The goal? To take this Galaxy Far, Far Away from a streaming franchise to once again being a guaranteed box office draw. 

However, if a new rumour is to be believed, the movie won't be as standalone as we expected. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com), Lucasfilm's plan is for Starfighter to be the first instalment in a new trilogy. 

It's said that the movie will have a "big cameo" to set up a sequel; the most likely candidate is surely Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker, and it's hard not to wonder whether her long-delayed follow-up to The Rise of Skywalker (helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy) might be the second chapter in this trilogy. 

Star Wars movies and TV shows without clear links to well-known events have struggled; The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew came, went, and have seemingly been largely forgotten by even the most die-hard fans. 

We recently learned that "The main kid [in Starfighter] is Force-sensitive. His mom is being played, as we said, by Amy Adams. She seems to be a Jedi. Gosling is not a Jedi, but he's helping his nephew escape two evil bad guys who are chasing him across the stars. He has a mission he's on, given to him by Adams."

Could his mission be to bring the boy to Rey and her Jedi Academy? It looks likely, but with so many movies in various stages of development, it would be wise not to get too excited, especially as Lucasfilm has proved that this Galaxy isn't as well planned out as, say, the MCU and DCU.

Lucasfilm is currently keeping Star Wars: Starfighter's plot under wraps, but it's been described as "an all-new standalone adventure" and "an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars."

The movie's cast will be led by Free Guy star Ryan Gosling. Joining him are Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel). 

Deadpool & Wolverine and Free Guy director Shawn Levy helms the movie, and produces with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy said when production on the movie began this summer. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally."

He added, "Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

Star Wars: Starfighter wasn't among the movies announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, though the projects revolving around Rey, the Galaxy's First Jedi, and the Mando-verse remain in various stages of development. The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be released next May, and recently dropped its first teaser trailer.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/30/2025, 5:38 PM
Long awaited return of Rey ? By who? Thats a fair question , his trilogy is almost forgotten and his cultural impact is non existent
bcom
bcom - 9/30/2025, 5:43 PM
@Malatrova15 - Rey's a she not a he.
jst5
jst5 - 9/30/2025, 5:57 PM
@bcom - Are we sure?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/30/2025, 6:08 PM
@bcom - says who?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/30/2025, 5:44 PM
Man even when I try to like Rey i’m just not that powerful enough
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2025, 5:45 PM
“ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞, 𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐞-𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬.”.

User Comment Image

I still want my Skeleton Crew S2 dammit if I can’t get a continuation of The Acolyte!!.
Super12
Super12 - 9/30/2025, 5:46 PM
Amy Adams as force-sensitive...is Disney trying to slip in Mara Jade? Better not be after what they did to Luke.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/30/2025, 6:38 PM
@Super12 - Knowing Disney they will try to retcon in the Luke / Mara relationship and he’s the father of this kid and dead now. Now Mara is a lesbian and will date Rey and build up the New Jedi Order.
grif
grif - 9/30/2025, 5:46 PM
shitlogy
Playstationdemo
Playstationdemo - 9/30/2025, 5:50 PM
The return of the king

User Comment Image
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/30/2025, 6:04 PM
@Playstationdemo - The Sith Lawd
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2025, 5:54 PM
Given they have already said it’s a standalone film , I doubt this is true though I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s moreso a loose trilogy with the Rey film being the second part of this supposed trilogy.

In regards to this big cameo , Rey seems like the most obvious choice but given it’s called Starfighter then I hope it’s Poe tbh even if that seems unlikely.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/30/2025, 6:03 PM
Kennedy strikes again. Dead IP. Making Starfighter just another Mandalorian and Grogu is so creatively bankrupt. The rogue has to protect and deliver the force sensitive child! How original. This may even be why Kennedy, Iger and friends forced Favreau to retcon Grogu going off to train with Luke in a completely separate series.

They're so desperate to make the character they botched from day 1 a thing. Well, guess we will see how that one plays out.
clogan
clogan - 9/30/2025, 6:05 PM
Lucasfilm has learned nothing from Andor’s success
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/30/2025, 6:07 PM
Disney needs to start taking liberties by bringing new characters, settings and eras. And stop taking liberties with OG characters and how the force works.

That's why Rogue One, Mandalorian S1 & 2 and Andor all worked so well.
bobalego
bobalego - 9/30/2025, 6:32 PM
Yeah, Ryan Gosling was great in Free Guy. He looked so much like Ryan Reynolds in it. (think you meant Barbie)
bobalego
bobalego - 9/30/2025, 6:33 PM
@bobalego - no, actually, I think you meant The Fall Guy
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/30/2025, 6:45 PM
Ha, watch it be the monkey mechanic from Ep 10.

Wait, Rey ?? Oh [frick], I HOPE it's the monkey mechanic from Ep 10 !!

