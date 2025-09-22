THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Encounter Hutts, AT-ATs, And A STAR WARS REBELS Fan Favorite

"This is the Way."

Following rumours they'd be released last week, the first teaser trailer and poster for The Mandalorian and Grogu are finally here (via SFFGazette.com), promising a fun, pulpy adventure for Din Djarin and The Child.

This sneak peek doesn't reveal much, but we find the clan of two ready to join the fight, from toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs to venturing into a gladiator fight where the creatures from Dejarik have become larger than life.

We also catch sight of Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt, Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios (who made a cameo appearance in The Mandalorian season 3), Sigourney Weaver's currently unnamed character, and Grogu alongside his new Anzellan allies.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has the makings of an epic adventure. However, with little in the way of story details revealed, we've yet to see what's justified The Mandalorian's leap from streaming to theaters beyond Disney's desire for additional box office revenue.

Hopefully, the story—originally conceived as season 4—is worthy of a movie. Time will tell whether it's with something that ties into Supreme Leader Snoke's creation, which was hinted at in the main series on several occasions, or perhaps even a story teeing up Dave Filoni's Star Wars crossover movie.

The last time we saw Star Wars in a theater was with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Can The Mandalorian and Grogu save the franchise ahead of a new slate of movies set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away? It's hard to think of a better duo to try.

According to an officially released synopsis, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself)."

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.