THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Sees The Duo Encounter Hutts, AT-ATs, And A STAR WARS REBELS Fan Favorite

The first trailer and poster for The Mandalorian and Grogu are hee, and as Din Djarin and The Child pilot the all-new Razor Crest, they encounter Hutts, AT-ATs, and even Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios!

By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Following rumours they'd be released last week, the first teaser trailer and poster for The Mandalorian and Grogu are finally here (via SFFGazette.com), promising a fun, pulpy adventure for Din Djarin and The Child. 

This sneak peek doesn't reveal much, but we find the clan of two ready to join the fight, from toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs to venturing into a gladiator fight where the creatures from Dejarik have become larger than life.

We also catch sight of Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt, Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios (who made a cameo appearance in The Mandalorian season 3), Sigourney Weaver's currently unnamed character, and Grogu alongside his new Anzellan allies.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has the makings of an epic adventure. However, with little in the way of story details revealed, we've yet to see what's justified The Mandalorian's leap from streaming to theaters beyond Disney's desire for additional box office revenue. 

Hopefully, the story—originally conceived as season 4—is worthy of a movie. Time will tell whether it's with something that ties into Supreme Leader Snoke's creation, which was hinted at in the main series on several occasions, or perhaps even a story teeing up Dave Filoni's Star Wars crossover movie. 

The last time we saw Star Wars in a theater was with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Can The Mandalorian and Grogu save the franchise ahead of a new slate of movies set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away? It's hard to think of a better duo to try.  

According to an officially released synopsis, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself)."

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/22/2025, 10:12 AM
The trailer was fun but didn't really reveal anything.
Matador
Matador - 9/22/2025, 10:17 AM
Meh it ended after Season 2.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/22/2025, 10:37 AM
@Matador - exactly. First two seasons were great. 3rd los me.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/22/2025, 10:19 AM
Looks like a TV show trying to pass itself of as a "movie".
Pathogen
Pathogen - 9/22/2025, 10:21 AM
I'm sure I'll watch this, maybe I'll take my son to see it if he wants
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 10:23 AM
Nice teaser , seems enjoyable imo…

The trailer and poster especially give off the feel of a real pulpy adventure story which is cool.

I don’t expect it to tie into anything with Snoke anymore since we got a resolution to the cloning stuff in S3 with Moff Gideon making copies of himself and giving them force powers but I do think there could be setup for the Filoni film but we’ll see.

Anyway hearing the music and seeing Mando & Grogu again gave me warm vibes like a comfortable blanket so looking forward to seeing this!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 10:32 AM
Honestly , I think this will be a simple “back to basics” Star Wars film that signals the start of a new era for the franchise on the big screen after TROS…

I do worry that like apparently Moana 2 was criticized for feeling episodic due to it being shifted from a series to a movie that I hope the same isn’t true for this film aswell if it was indeed originally meant to be S4 of the show but we’ll see.
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 9/22/2025, 10:30 AM
So desperate to distract from the fact that Disney stock is in free fall.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 10:42 AM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - Bingo.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 10:30 AM
To people saying this looks like an extended episode of 'THE MANDALORIAN' please remember that the series had a massive budget and looked more like a movie than most shows do. This looks like a lot of fun. I don't know when it's supposed to take place, but he's flying 'The Razorcrest' so it must be in the past, right?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 10:35 AM
@JackDeth - I mean , I don’t know what people expected since it was always gonna look and feel like the show

Also am I misrembering or didn’t he get a new Razorcrest at the end of S3?.

Anyway I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a new one in this given by Sigourney Weavers character or even Zeb.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 9/22/2025, 10:39 AM
@JackDeth - It's set after season 3. That's a new Razor Crest!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/22/2025, 10:32 AM
Looks like Season 4 rather than a movie.

That's problem with being spoilt with high quality television, they've set a bar that will be harder for a theatrical release to live up to.

I'll check it when it get's out on Disney +
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/22/2025, 10:34 AM
Digging the poster if for no other reason than it steps away from the mold.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/22/2025, 10:38 AM
Where’s Cara Dune?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 10:42 AM
@Matchesz - She died of COVID.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/22/2025, 10:39 AM
I have faith in Favreau but it definitely doesn't look like a billion dollar movie
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/22/2025, 10:41 AM
Mhmmmm...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/22/2025, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image


User Comment Image
nibs
nibs - 9/22/2025, 10:45 AM
looks like a credit card commercial 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣

