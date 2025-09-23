THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Post-Credits Scene Reveals Earth 828's Comic-Accurate Villain Costumes

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Post-Credits Scene Reveals Earth 828's Comic-Accurate Villain Costumes

The post-credits scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has now found its way online, and offers a closer look at Earth 828's comic-accurate take on the villains Marvel's First Family has faced...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene introduces Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and while the second stinger is a little less impactful, it does reveal what many of Earth 828's classic villains look like. 

Red Ghost, Diablo, The Mad Thinker, and more are all referenced during The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but never seen. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost in the movie's original opening, but ended up on the cutting room floor alongside all but one of his Super Apes. 

The reboot's post-credits scene can now be watched in its entirety. While this was once set to be part of the movie's opening montage, it was ultimately saved as a fun surprise for fans at the end of the movie. 

Polygon recently spoke to Titmouse animation director Simón Wilches, who spearheaded the creation of this animated sequence for Marvel Studios. The key thing for his team was making the animation look suitably retro and 1960s-inspired. 

"The first pass on everything was so extremely [slickly] done. And I was like, 'No, guys, we need to go back and try to imagine ourselves in that time, with those limitations,'" he recalled. "We have the best, most modern tools, but we need to use them in the way those people would've used their tools at the time.' So no shortcuts, everything has to be hand-painted. Doing less sometimes gives a better result."

"We wanted something new, but old-new. We wanted to feel nostalgic, but a little bit more modern, to fit the movie," Wilches added. He noted that filmmaker Matt Shakman tonally, "was very specific — but emotionally specific, just 'This needs to feel right.' I shared that with him. As long as it feels like it’s from the right era, it doesn't really matter what specific images are chosen."

You can hear more from Wilches by following the link above. In the meantime, watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene below. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital platforms, while its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is set to follow on October 14. 

As THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office Run Winds Down, Here's How It Compares To Rest Of The Multiverse Saga
Related:

As THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office Run Winds Down, Here's How It Compares To Rest Of The Multiverse Saga
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Deleted Scene Reveals The Thing's Snazzy New Birthday Sweater
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Deleted Scene Reveals The Thing's "Snazzy" New Birthday Sweater

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/23/2025, 2:58 PM
Fantastic Flop really gave us "we dont have the budget" vibe when doing this whit the bad guys AND arresting them offscreen
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/23/2025, 3:07 PM
I loved how this movie paid homage to the Kirby comics. Fvck the haters.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/23/2025, 3:08 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Agreed. The movie is cool it looks and feels like it happened all in Kirby’s head like a dream.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/23/2025, 3:24 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - that’s how fans feel about Superman made for silver age and golden age comics where they where goofy Superman fight king , becomes big and fat , Lois having Superman powers , same with jimmy olsen , depends who you ask what fans like what movies more while watching
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/23/2025, 3:14 PM
I actually just finished watching this movie right now for the first time.

I didn't hate it, but it is my least favorite Fantastic Four film. Aside from Jessica Alba, they just got Reed, Johnny and especially Ben so right in the 2000s films. The old cast had WAY better chemistry. I can actually say I don't like this new Reed, Johnny and Ben. Sue is an improvement in this new film, but the film itself is just bad. Something about the editing felt like I just watched a 2 hour montage, not a film with a beginning, middle and end.

The set design and art style was neat, but that's about the only thing I found enjoyable was the "old school" esthetic of the sudo period piece. Otherwise the film was pretty forgettable, paint by numbers comic book schlock. Which I can enjoy to a degree.

Now let's see how they are used moving forward. I wonder if we will ever get another Fantastic Four film set on their planet again after the events of Doomsday, or if first steps was a one and done like Captain America The First Avenger was.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/23/2025, 3:21 PM
@TheVandalore - exactly how I felt I didn’t see movie I saw trailer all made me excited in movie was galactus and silver surfer everything else look boring and forgettable and very slow made invisible woman get all attention other members look like side kicks distractions for final battle what universe does Johnny figure out language for silver surfer that’s reed job
cubichy
cubichy - 9/23/2025, 3:16 PM
I liked it, didn't like the gen swapped surfer, but Galactus was badass, so was Sue. The movie was fun, and it definitely was better than Superman, so there you go.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/23/2025, 3:19 PM
@cubichy - definalty who you ask both movies have mixed feeling with fans both movies are accurate to comics Superman accurate to silver golden age books and old cartoon series look at Superman old comics where Lois have Superman powers , or Superman blows up big and fat on cover one of older books there goofy silly match movie style all except for krypto
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/23/2025, 3:16 PM
That’s sad in movie no matching costume but cartoon they have matching costumes messed up
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/23/2025, 3:27 PM
That shit under Reeds nose needs to go

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder