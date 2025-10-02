STAR WARS' Daisy Ridley Faces A Zombie Apocalypse In Bloody First Trailer For WE BURY THE DEAD

Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley will trade in her lightsaber for an axe for her first foray into the horror genre.

We got a first glimpse of this movie last year via some official promo stills, and Vertical has now released the first trailer for zombie survival thriller, We Bury The Dead.

Written and directed by Zak Hilditch (1922, These Final Hours, Rattlesnake), the movie stars Ridley, who will soon return to the galaxy far, far away as Rey "Skywalker," as a woman named Ava who is searching for her husband in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment that has decimated the population of Tasmania.

Ava joins a “body retrieval unit” in a desperate attempt to find out what happened to her husband, and ends up being tasked with burying the corpses. However, she soon comes to realize that some of the bodies aren't quite as dead as they should be.

Seemingly unfazed by the emerging supernatural threat, Ava takes up an axe and begins to dispose of the undead while being “forced to make peace with her own unfinished business in the face of futility.”

“Having Daisy play the role of Ava is an absolute dream come true. She embodies the perfect mix of vulnerability, grit, and determination that Ava exudes throughout the film,” said Hilditch of Ridley's performance in a recent interview.

We Bury The Dead is already a big hit with critics, and currently sits at a very impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the intense, bloody trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

You have nothing to fear. Daisy Ridley stars in WE BURY THE DEAD. In theaters January 2. pic.twitter.com/tMHhCpgml0 — Vertical (@vertical_film) October 1, 2025

We Bury The Dead was filmed within the space of one month in Albany, Western Australia. The cast also includes Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin) Brenton Thwaites (Titans) Kym Jackson, Matt Whelan, Deanna Cooney, and Holly Hargreaves. The project reunites Hilditch with Ross Dinerstein, the producer of the Netflix rom-com Players starring Gina Rodriguez. Other producers include The Penguin Empire’s Kelvin Munro and Grant Sputore.

