STAR WARS' Daisy Ridley Faces A Zombie Apocalypse In Bloody First Trailer For WE BURY THE DEAD

The first trailer for We Bury The Dead is now online, and it finds Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley trading in her lightsaber for an axe in order to take care of some pesky zombies...

Oct 02, 2025
Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley will trade in her lightsaber for an axe for her first foray into the horror genre.

We got a first glimpse of this movie last year via some official promo stills, and Vertical has now released the first trailer for zombie survival thriller, We Bury The Dead.

Written and directed by Zak Hilditch (1922, These Final Hours, Rattlesnake), the movie stars Ridley, who will soon return to the galaxy far, far away as Rey "Skywalker," as a woman named Ava who is searching for her husband in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment that has decimated the population of Tasmania.

Ava joins a “body retrieval unit” in a desperate attempt to find out what happened to her husband, and ends up being tasked with burying the corpses. However, she soon comes to realize that some of the bodies aren't quite as dead as they should be.

Seemingly unfazed by the emerging supernatural threat, Ava takes up an axe and begins to dispose of the undead while being “forced to make peace with her own unfinished business in the face of futility.”

“Having Daisy play the role of Ava is an absolute dream come true. She embodies the perfect mix of vulnerability, grit, and determination that Ava exudes throughout the film,” said Hilditch of Ridley's performance in a recent interview.

We Bury The Dead is already a big hit with critics, and currently sits at a very impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the intense, bloody trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

We Bury The Dead was filmed within the space of one month in Albany, Western Australia. The cast also includes Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin) Brenton Thwaites (Titans) Kym Jackson, Matt Whelan, Deanna Cooney, and Holly Hargreaves. The project reunites Hilditch with Ross Dinerstein, the producer of the Netflix rom-com Players starring Gina Rodriguez. Other producers include The Penguin Empire’s Kelvin Munro and Grant Sputore. 

"Ava Newman (Daisy Ridley), a desperate woman, searches for her husband in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment. Hoping to find him alive, Ava joins a body retrieval unit, but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she's burying start showing signs of life," reads the official synopsis.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2025, 12:16 PM
Her career really blow after Star Wars , this girl Is about to get Five Oscars
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/2/2025, 12:17 PM
I always forget that she legally changed her name to Star Wars Daisy Ridley.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/2/2025, 12:24 PM
Okay, that looks REALLY good.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/2/2025, 12:27 PM
More girlboss bullshit. Exactly the reason why her career is dead. Which is a pity, because I actually like her

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/2/2025, 12:33 PM
"You have nothing to fear"

Except for her horrible acting.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 10/2/2025, 12:34 PM
We're still doing zombies in 2025? 🙄 At least the release date is appropriate
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2025, 12:41 PM
User Comment Image

It is cool though to see Daisy post SW building her experience & skills doing these indie/mid-budget projects so good for her.

I already liked her as Rey so I’ll definitely be giving this and more of her other work a shot aswell!!.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/2/2025, 12:52 PM
It looks interesting. I wasn't a big fan of The Monkey, it was a bit of a letdown, so I am a it hesitant but the trailer was intriguing.

Also, on the topic of zombies, I watched Marvel Zombies the other day and I really enjoyed that. The first 2 episodes in particular were so good.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/2/2025, 12:53 PM
Looks like fun! The January 2 release date doesn't inspire a lot of confidence, but I'll definitely give it a shot.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/2/2025, 12:57 PM
oooh, this looks good.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/2/2025, 1:19 PM
Wow this really blew me away. 😀😀😆🤣

