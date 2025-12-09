28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Featurette Reveals Rage Virus's Evolution And Plans For The Jimmys

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, Sony Pictures has released a new "international vignette" for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (a featurette, in other words) and it's packed full of never-before-seen footage from filmmaker Nia DaCosta's sequel.

Revealing fresh intel about the Jimmys and Dr. Kelson's continued experiments with the infected, Danny Boyle confirms that the continued evolution of the Rage Virus will be a big part of this story. We also hear from DaCosta, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell.

Despite making a misstep with Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, DaCosta is no stranger to horror and helmed 2021's Candyman reboot. Boyle has confirmed that he intends to direct a third 28 Years Later movie starring 28 Days Later lead Cillian Murphy.

However, despite glowing reviews, 28 Years Later only grossed $151.3 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. Boyle himself has said that the third chapter won't happen unless the DaCosta's sequel is a hit, meaning this planned trilogy could end up a duology.

Addressing Murphy's long-awaited franchise return, Boyle previously teased, "She gets a bit of Cillian at the end. All I can say is you have to wait for Cillian, but hopefully he will help us get the third film financed."

"You promise [the studio] Cillian Murphy, that's quite a deflection of any technical concerns, they soon forget," he continued. "Yeah, we nakedly used that to get our own way. What better promise could you make?"

Here's the official synopsis for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple:

In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship, with consequences that could change the world as they know it. Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland. Cillian Murphy serves as executive producer. The movie also stars Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.