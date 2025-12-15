STRANGER THINGS: The Final Battle Begins In First Trailer For Season 5, Vol. 2 - SPOILERS

Netflix has released the first trailer for Stranger Things season 5, Vol. 2., which will be available to stream from December 25 (the extended series finale will also screen in select theaters).

If you haven't watched Vol. 1 yet, there will be major spoilers from this point on.

The Vol. 1 finale, "Sorcerer," concluded with Will discovering that he had been developing some very Eleven-like powers of his own when he brutally dispatched the Demogorgons that were about to slaughter his friends. Meanwhile, Eleven and Hopper gained access to Doctor Kay's lab, where El's fellow psychic test-subject Kali, aka Eight, was being held.

Eleven asks Eight to help her put Vecna down for good, potentially gaining a powerful new ally for the final fight.

We also see Holly Wheeler and Max Mayfield, who are trapped somewhere in the mind of Henry Creel, aka Vecna, climbing through doors and portals in an attempt to make their way back to their friends, who are preparing for what promises to be an intense and emotional battle against the forces of darkness.

Check out the trailer below, along with some new promotional stills.

Everything we have ever assumed about the upside down has been dead wrong.



Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things arrives Dec. 25th at 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/GIbx0SErFD — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) December 15, 2025

According to the official synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).