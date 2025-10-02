First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Rumored To Be Heading Our Way Much Sooner Than Expected

Avengers: Doomsday was originally scheduled to be released in theaters next May, the same month every other movie starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes has found such huge success.

To give the Russo Brothers more time to deliver two of the final chapters in Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga, the movie is now heading our way next December. Avengers: Secret Wars will follow in December 2027 in what's shaping up to be a relatively quiet Phase 6 (only Spider-Man: Brand New Day is sandwiched between them).

Despite this significant delay, it sounds like we'll get a first look at Avengers: Doomsday much sooner than expected. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, a "first look" will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash when it arrives in theaters on December 19.

We'd bet on that preview being a theater-exclusive, not dissimilar to how the Avatar threequel and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey were teased. An online release is sure to follow, of course, and bootlegs will inevitably leak.

Richtman has a solid track record, particularly with trailers, so we'd say there's likely something to this rumour.

A year between a trailer and the movie's release may seem like a lot, but Disney needs to restore faith in the MCU, and a brief sneak peek—even if it's just a few snippets of footage and a first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom—would go a long way in building excitement.

Heck, even if it's a shot of Doom and a glimpse of the Avengers and X-Men squaring off, that's going to be more than enough to make Avengers: Doomsday feel like an event (something which doesn't currently seem to be the case with so many big-name characters missing from the cast).

Could this impending Avengers: Doomsday trailer debut be what the Russo Brothers were hinting at in their recent Instagram post? You can take a closer look below before letting us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.