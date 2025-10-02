"It's Clobberin' Time!" THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Is Now On Digital; Galactus Attacks In New Teaser

Though it's actually been available to purchase on Digital platforms for a while, Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps as a reminder...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hit Digital platforms last week, and Marvel Studios has now shared a little reminder via a new teaser featuring some previously-unseen footage.

In addition to a fiery Galactus laying waste to the city, there are some more shots of the Silver Surfer, Franklin Richards, and a full clip of The Thing yelling his signature battle cry (with some gentle prompting from Johnny Storm).

Despite the perception that the latest big-screen outing for Marvel's First Family underperformed (it's probably safe to assume it didn't do as well as the studio hoped it would), the movie did manage to pass the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Not an outstanding showing, but far from a disaster in the current climate.

Will we get a sequel? The team is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and rumor has it that director Matt Shakman has had discussions about taking the helm of another movie. Apparently, the studio is confident that general audiences will respond more positively to the characters after becoming more familiar with them in the next MCU event film.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, with Natasha Lyonne as a new character named Rachel Rozman, and Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man. John Malkovich's Red Ghost was cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

“Don’t tell me how to kill sexy aliens.”
Cool , it was a solid film imo so looking forward to rewatching it!!.

I know some felt the character development & such was slight or lacking but I didn’t necessarily feel that way since that isn’t about a characters arc through the story entirely but the process of fleshing them out and imbuing them with qualities that make them feel real , relatable and/or complex which I think Shakman & co did imo.

Obviously Ben out of the four gets the short end of the stick since he doesn’t have as much to do as the other 3 but I felt there was enough there conveyed well by Ebon Moss that made me like this version , same with Johnny , Sue & Reed especially.

