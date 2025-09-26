THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: Hot Toys Finally Unveils Its 1/6th Scale Human Torch Action Figure

Shortly before The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in theaters, Hot Toys revealed 1/6th scale action figures based on the likenesses of Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Joseph Quinn's Human Torch was conspicuous by his absence, and there were rumours that the Hong Kong-based company was struggling to get licensing approval from Marvel Studios for the hero's flame effects.

Well, we finally have an official reveal for the figure ahead of its expected release next year. The likeness to Quinn is solid, while it looks pretty cool taking flight as the Fantastic Four's youngest member flames on.

There's no flame effect head for Johnny, but Marvel's First Family should look pretty cool together. How does it compare to the Chris Evans Human Torch based on his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine? We'll let you decide.

Here's the official description for the Human Torch figure:

"Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Human Torch Collectible Figure. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and meticulously sculpted blonde hair. He wears the blue-and-white Fantastic Four uniform with a coordinating belt and long boots. The figure offers eight interchangeable gloved hands and two flame effect hands to recreate him using his pyrogenesis ability." "Accessories come with a stunning 32cm tall orange and red gradient translucent flying flame effect, interchangeable with the figure’s lower body to recreate moments when Johnny uses his flame powers to fly. Presented on a specially designed figure base, he’s ready to flame on! A Special Edition only available in selected markets will include a specially designed The Fantastic Four: First Steps metal collectible card with display case."

As noted, Hot Toys revealed the rest of Marvel's First Family back in July. You can see Reed, Sue, and Ben here, and the incredible Galactus figure by clicking here.

Will you be adding The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Human Torch to your collection?

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital platforms, while its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is set to follow on October 14.