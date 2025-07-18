THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Galactus Is Finally Fully Revealed Thanks To Epic Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has finally unveiled its take on Galactus, The Fantastic Four: First Steps' imposing big bad, played by Nosferatu star Ralph Ineson.

We've seen promo art of the villain, but this is quite easily our best look yet at the World Eater. Galactus is clearly ancient, and design-wise, seems to have a lot in common with the Celestials we first met in Eternals. The lines on the exposed part of his mouth are also intriguing, and a hint that he's perhaps more than just a giant man in a suit.

Despite the odd glimpse here and there, Marvel Studios has yet to fully reveal Galactus in trailers and TV spots for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We're betting we won't hear him speak until sitting down in theaters next week.

This figure comes bundled with miniature versions of Marvel's First Family and the Silver Surfer, meaning you can recreate the battle between the team and these cosmic baddies in your display.

"It’s necessity," Ineson has said of Galactus, a character he describes as a cosmic gardener. "He’s keeping the universe in balance. The feelings and thoughts of mortals of whatever planet he’s eating are not really of any consequence to him."

The actor also teased a unique sound for the Devourer of Worlds. "I have a naturally deep speaking voice," he shared. "But this character gave me the chance to take it even deeper, to make Galactus sound like a being who hasn’t spoken in millions of years, like it’s struggling to crank up, with a rough, tired and deep quality to reflect Galactus’ long silence and immense age."

Take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Galactus from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram gallery below.

Today, Hot Toys introduces a new product line: Sofvi Masterpiece Series, which focuses on high-quality vinyl figures with unique artisanal charm. We are proud to present the Galactus Jumbo Sofvi Figure. Crafted from vinyl material, the figure stands an imposing 70cm tall with 6 points of articulation. His head, upper arms, forearms, and waist are rotatable for commanding display options. His head sculpt features LED-lit eyes that glow with cosmic energy, while finely painted metallic red and purple finishes bring his armor to vivid life. The Galactus Jumbo Figure is more than a collectible, it’s a Sofvi art piece that bridges toy and high-end display craftsmanship. Contrasting the scale of the massive figure are five miniature figures, including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing, and Silver Surfer, designed to be attachable to Galactus’ body. A Special Edition only available in selected markets will include a specially designed The Fantastic Four: First Steps metal collectible card with display case.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.