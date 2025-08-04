THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals An Even Bigger Galactus And A Robotic Giganto

Marvel Studios will release an "Art of" book for The Fantastic Four: First Steps this November, and several retailers have now been updated with preview pages showcasing never-before-seen artwork from the reboot.

The first piece reveals an even bigger Galactus than the one we saw rampage through New York City during the final act. Look closely, and you'll see a tiny Mister Fantastic scaling his thumb; had Marvel Studios gone down this route, there would have been no way for the team to physically attack the Devourer of Worlds.

We also have new shots of Shalla-Bal, a.k.a. the Silver Surfer, and a robotic version of Mole Man's giant monster, Giganto. It seems Marvel Studios thought that making him a robot rather than an underground monster was a better fit for the movie once upon a time.

While we got a classic version of Giganto in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' final cut, that was the last we saw of Harvey Elder's creatures, despite the movie eventually taking us to Subterranea. Finally, there's a familiar shot of Marvel's First Family heading into action together.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - The Art Of The Movie is going to boast a huge price tag (it's listed at $150 in most places), but we're sure it'll be worth every penny for fans of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster.

The biggest draw of the book, though, will no doubt be seeing those alternate costume designs and the process the studio's artists went through to find that comic-accurate Galactus.

Check out these preview pages from The Fantastic Four: First Steps - The Art Of The Movie below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now playing in theaters.