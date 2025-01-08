DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Human Torch Gets A Hot Toys Figure - But Is That Really Meant To Be Chris Evans?!

If you're remotely familiar with Hot Toys, then you'll know collectors prioritise screen accuracy over everything. That starts with the costumes and extends to the likeness of the actors and characters these pricey action figures bring to life in 1/6th scale.

Today, Hot Toys has unveiled its Human Torch figure based on Johnny Storm's surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine and...well, that Chris Evans head sculpt looks more like Ewan McGregor than the former Captain America in the eyes of many.

There's definitely something a little off with the head sculpt for this figure but the costume is perfect and the effects used to have Johnny "Flame On" are magnificent.

We'd imagine those will be utilised for the upcoming Human Torch figure based on Joseph Quinn's likeness in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!" Evans said in a social media post last summer. "They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart."

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Deadpool & Wolverine's Human Torch in the Instagram gallery below.