DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Human Torch Gets A Hot Toys Figure - But Is That Really Meant To Be Chris Evans?!

If you're remotely familiar with Hot Toys, then you'll know collectors prioritise screen accuracy over everything. That starts with the costumes and extends to the likeness of the actors and characters these pricey action figures bring to life in 1/6th scale.
Today, Hot Toys has unveiled its Human Torch figure based on Johnny Storm's surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine and...well, that Chris Evans head sculpt looks more like Ewan McGregor than the former Captain America in the eyes of many.
There's definitely something a little off with the head sculpt for this figure but the costume is perfect and the effects used to have Johnny "Flame On" are magnificent.
We'd imagine those will be utilised for the upcoming Human Torch figure based on Joseph Quinn's likeness in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
"Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!" Evans said in a social media post last summer. "They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart."
You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Deadpool & Wolverine's Human Torch in the Instagram gallery below.
Capturing Johnny Storm’s surprising cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Human Torch Collectible Figure for all collectors to own this long-awaited hero.
The highly accurate Human Torch collectible figure features a meticulously crafted Johnny Storm head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, highlighted by a specialized muscular physique. The Fantastic Four costume is faithful to its screen appearance and comes with a battle-damaged cloak. A series of different flaming effect accessories, attachable to the body, is provided for collectors to display the figure in style, including a special fire-whirling effect accessory that allows the flame to wrap around the Human Torch figure, as well as a stand to showcase the figure.
It is not 'Aye aye, captain' but 'Flame on!' He might not be the one you've come to know over the past 14 years in the MCU, but Human Torch certainly deserves a spot in your 1/6 figure collection.