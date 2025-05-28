RUMOR: Ryan Reynolds' X-FORCE Movie Leads Possibly Revealed (And There Are Some Big Surprises)

Earlier this month, we learned that Deadpool & Wolverine writer and star Ryan Reynolds is in the early stages of writing a new Deadpool movie that will see the Merc with a Mouth paired up with "three or four" X-Men characters.

The idea is that Wade Wilson would be a supporting player in a project which will be separate from the X-Men reboot being written by Michael Lesslie for Marvel Studios. Reynolds is currently working independently from the studio, so it hasn't been officially greenlit (it's also no secret that Kevin Feige turned down several of his Deadpool 3 pitches).

The trades broke the news about Reynolds' plans, while social media scoopers later claimed to have learned that it's an X-Force—or, at the very least, X-Force-inspired—movie.

Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that Josh Brolin's Cable and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will both be on this team. Here's the kicker, though: they'll be joined by the MCU's Storm.

Ororo Munroe doesn't have much in the way of history with X-Force, but again, that isn't necessarily what this team-up movie is. Brolin getting another chance to play Cable isn't a surprise, but Jackman returning as Logan suggests the Multiverse will either remain in play or that the actor intends to stick around as the MCU's Wolverine for the foreseeable future.

Back to Deadpool, he had a memorable stint with the team during Rick Remender's X-Force run. In that, the anti-hero was paired up with Wolverine, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex. We also know that Reynolds was eager to develop an X-Force movie when the X-Men rights were still with 20th Century Fox.

In fact, that was expected to be released before Deadpool 3, before the Disney/Fox merger closed the door on any future Marvel movies from the studio behind X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Fantastic Four.

Reynolds has closed the door on another solo outing, but did previously say, "I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them center on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way."

The actor has also said the Merc with the Mouth should never "be an Avenger or an X-Man," but confirmed he'd be down to play Wade Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds noted.

What are your thoughts on this possible X-Force lineup?