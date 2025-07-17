RUMOR: There Are Major Plans For Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Beyond AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Hugh Jackman is expected to return as Wolverine in the next Avengers movies, and according to a new rumour, the actor will also stick around for Ryan Reynolds' long-awaited X-Force project. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Back in May, we learned that Deadpool & Wolverine writer and star Ryan Reynolds is in the early stages of penning a new Deadpool movie that will see the Merc with a Mouth paired up with "three or four" X-Men characters. 

Widely believed to be an X-Force movie, we've previously heard that Josh Brolin's Cable, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and the MCU's Storm are being considered to lead the project alongside Reynolds' Wade Wilson. 

It remains to be seen whether this Deadpool & Wolverine follow-up happens, especially as it's only something Reynolds is in the early stages of developing (it's also no secret that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shot down many of his initial Deadpool 3 pitches). 

We have an update from scooper @MyTimeToShineH today, who claims, "Hugh Jackman's Wolverine appears in Ryan Reynolds' script for the next Deadpool movie, which means he won't be retiring the role after Secret Wars."

This is noteworthy on multiple levels. Not only does it suggest that Jackman will be the MCU's Wolverine post-Avengers: Secret Wars, but it opens the door to the Multiverse still existing when this Saga is over. 

We've all assumed (and rumours have supported this) that there will be a new "Sacred Timeline" combining the worlds of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four following Doctor Doom's defeat, but what if the old X-Men Universe remains? And what if Marvel's First Family returns to their retrofuturistic New York? 

We'll have to wait and see, but there are bound to be fans who are both happy and unhappy with the prospect of Jackman sticking around. After all, there's been a great deal of excitement surrounding who takes over the role from the Australian actor.

Deadpool had a memorable stint with the team during Rick Remender's X-Force run. In that, the anti-hero was paired up with Wolverine, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex. We also know that Reynolds was eager to develop an X-Force movie when the X-Men rights were still with 20th Century Fox.

While Jackman has yet to be confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, several original X-Men cast members have been. During a recent interview, Rebecca Romijn broke her silence on returning as Mystique. 

"It feels great. We’re currently in production," she shared. "[I’m] back and forth between Star Trek and Doomsday, so it’s been a very eventful summer.

You can hear more from the actor in the player below.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 3:17 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/17/2025, 3:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - nobody cares about AI slop
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 3:21 PM
@bobevanz - Relax, nobodies gonna pay you to make that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/17/2025, 3:18 PM
Keep beating that horse
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/17/2025, 3:21 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2025, 3:21 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/17/2025, 3:55 PM
@harryba11zack - Uncle Ben looks like a pedo forcing the kid he kidnapped to smile so no one gets suspicious.
tvor03
tvor03 - 7/17/2025, 3:24 PM
Really wish there wasn’t. Love Hugh, but ready for something new.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/17/2025, 3:40 PM
*'til you're 90*
gambgel
gambgel - 7/17/2025, 3:46 PM
User Comment Image

Ryan...... STOP your f**** obsession with Hugh Jackman. yiiiiikes
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 3:47 PM
Jackman is great. if we can get him for an Old Man Logan versus Hulk project one day, I'm all for it.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/17/2025, 3:47 PM
Lame 😒

I’m over Hugh and over Ryan too

I’d be fine never seeing DP pop up again, unless it’s some quick background cameo.

We need and DESERVE a new Wolverine, one who can play the character for the next 2 decades. Doesn’t have to be 5’3” and stocky, but preferably not 6 foot tall pretty boy

Wolverine is grizzly and mean looking

I’ve always been a fan of the concept that they choose a slightly younger actor and age him up ever so slightly, so that as time actually passes between movies he doesn’t age on screen.

Either way, I’m done with the Fox-Men.. we need a fresh new cast of X-Men which will be better in every way than what came previously
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/17/2025, 3:52 PM
8 episode accurate "Old Man Logan" is the only way I'd favor Hugh to continue his Wolverine!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/17/2025, 3:54 PM
So basically he’s going to play the character until he’s a corpse. Maybe even beyond. 😎
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/17/2025, 3:56 PM
I'd say I'd rather have a comic accurate Wolverine, but they'll deconstruct him and sterilize him. He's in AA, he doesn't smoke, he's in touch with his emotions.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/17/2025, 3:56 PM
Screw you guys. I LOVE Hugh's Wolvie! Bring it on. Some more. Over and over.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/17/2025, 3:57 PM
Also, I think a crossover for Hydra Bob and Deadpool would've been more plausible than another shot at Wolverine. D&W action was amazing but after a few rewatches it has a similar vibe to No Way Home. A lot of Multiversal fab service but not the strongest story.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/17/2025, 4:01 PM
@TheRationalNerd - yeah, wish they'd explore Hydra Bob more. loved him in the comics
Termin8r
Termin8r - 7/17/2025, 4:01 PM
The new timeline will have a brand new MCU X-Men with a brand new Wolverine in a supporting role. Jackman's Wolverine will stick around in the present Old Man Logan style. There will be two.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 4:04 PM
@Termin8r - I wouldn’t mind that idea.

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/17/2025, 4:04 PM
yay more multiverse!!!! Hopefully more time travel too, maybe they can do a time travel, multiverse movie that's all actually just a dream
CoHost
CoHost - 7/17/2025, 4:07 PM
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/17/2025, 4:09 PM
Just freaking retire already. People want a new X-Men crew.

I thought the “til your 90” joke was just a joke.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 4:10 PM
I feel like this is the umpteenth time we have heard a rumor like this about Jackman’s Wolverine post SW….

Anyway personally , I love Jackman and like his version of Logan but I think he shouldn’t be around in the post SW which should serve as partly a permenant goodbye to the pre MCU Marvel screen properties so we can that move forward with new versions of those characters including Wolverine.

Contrary to what apparently Disney might want , I don’t want to see him doing this till he’s 90.

User Comment Image

The only way I accept him sticking around is that he is the Old Man Logan-type character to the actual MCU Logan.

