RUMOR: There Are Major Plans For Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Beyond AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Back in May, we learned that Deadpool & Wolverine writer and star Ryan Reynolds is in the early stages of penning a new Deadpool movie that will see the Merc with a Mouth paired up with "three or four" X-Men characters.

Widely believed to be an X-Force movie, we've previously heard that Josh Brolin's Cable, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and the MCU's Storm are being considered to lead the project alongside Reynolds' Wade Wilson.

It remains to be seen whether this Deadpool & Wolverine follow-up happens, especially as it's only something Reynolds is in the early stages of developing (it's also no secret that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shot down many of his initial Deadpool 3 pitches).

We have an update from scooper @MyTimeToShineH today, who claims, "Hugh Jackman's Wolverine appears in Ryan Reynolds' script for the next Deadpool movie, which means he won't be retiring the role after Secret Wars."

This is noteworthy on multiple levels. Not only does it suggest that Jackman will be the MCU's Wolverine post-Avengers: Secret Wars, but it opens the door to the Multiverse still existing when this Saga is over.

We've all assumed (and rumours have supported this) that there will be a new "Sacred Timeline" combining the worlds of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four following Doctor Doom's defeat, but what if the old X-Men Universe remains? And what if Marvel's First Family returns to their retrofuturistic New York?

We'll have to wait and see, but there are bound to be fans who are both happy and unhappy with the prospect of Jackman sticking around. After all, there's been a great deal of excitement surrounding who takes over the role from the Australian actor.

Deadpool had a memorable stint with the team during Rick Remender's X-Force run. In that, the anti-hero was paired up with Wolverine, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex. We also know that Reynolds was eager to develop an X-Force movie when the X-Men rights were still with 20th Century Fox.

While Jackman has yet to be confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, several original X-Men cast members have been. During a recent interview, Rebecca Romijn broke her silence on returning as Mystique.

"It feels great. We’re currently in production," she shared. "[I’m] back and forth between Star Trek and Doomsday, so it’s been a very eventful summer.

You can hear more from the actor in the player below.