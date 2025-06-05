DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hot Toys Figure Reveals Best Look Yet At Hugh Jackman's AGE OF APOCALYPSE Variant

It's been nearly a year since Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters, and Hot Toys has just dropped a new 1/6th scale figure featuring Hugh Jackman's Age of Apocalypse Variant.

The character only appeared briefly in the movie when the Merc with the Mouth was travelling between realities searching for a suitable Logan Variant. He had little interest in helping Wade Wilson, and like his fellow Wolverines, wasted no time in stabbing Deadpool repeatedly.

In the Age of Apocalypse comic book, Charles Xavier's death at the hands of his son, Legion, creates a dystopian world where Apocalypse rules. Mutants dominate, and humans are enslaved or hunted. Magneto leads the X-Men in resistance against Apocalypse's regime, and the team sets out to overthrow Apocalypse and restore reality.

That's not something we ever expected to see on screen (2016's X-Men: Apocalypse certainly didn't deliver on the comic's promise). So, even though this Wolverine Variant only got a few seconds of screentime, we're sure many of you will be eager to add him to your collection.

Jackman is expected to return as Deadpool & Wolverine's titular Logan in the next Avengers movies, though he's yet to be officially announced for either Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Last July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by writing, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

You can take a closer look at this new Age of Apocalypse Wolverine figure from Hot Toys, along with an official product description, below.