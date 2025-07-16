SUPERMAN Lands Biggest Tuesday Of 2025 As It Eyes $55+ Million Second Weekend At Domestic Box Office

Superman continues to soar at the North American box office, landing the biggest Tuesday of the year so far with an impressive $17.1 million haul. We also have an update on the reboot's second weekend...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tuesday is discount day in North American theaters, and Superman scored the biggest Tuesday of the year with a whopping $17.1 million haul. 

With that, it's crossed $155 million at the domestic box office and is nearing $300 million worldwide (we'll have updated international numbers for you soon). $17.1 million is a bigger Tuesday than 2013's Man of Steel—adjusted for inflation, this time—and the movie should hit $175 million after its first seven days in theaters. 

Superman is also outpacing 2022's The Batman, and a final domestic gross of $350 million by the end of its run seems likely. This $17.1 million also breaks the record set by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016; the Zack Snyder-helmed team-up earned $12.2 million for what was then the biggest Tuesday ever for a movie featuring Kal-El.

Variety has also shared an update on Superman's second weekend, revealing that after its $125 million opening weekend, the DC Studios reboot is eyeing $55 million - $62 million this Friday to Sunday in the U.S. 

Positive reviews and strong word of mouth will help it secure a decent 50% - 55% drop, but those international numbers will be critical to its overall success. Superman doesn't mean quite as much to the rest of the world as he does to America, and almost every movie featuring the hero has performed better in the U.S. than overseas.

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps right around the corner, Superman doesn't have long to make that $225 million prediction budget back. 

Looking beyond that, the trade points out, "just because moviegoers are showing up for Superman, one of the most recognizable heroes on the planet, doesn’t mean there will automatically be interest in the cinematic adventures of comparatively unknown comic book characters" (referring to next year's Supergirl and Clayface movies).

Superman doesn't have much in the way of direct competition this weekend, at least, as I Know What You Did Last Summer should open to $15 million - $17 million. Smurfs, meanwhile, looks set for a soft $10 million - $12 million start. 

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now playing in theaters.

Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/16/2025, 12:18 PM
WOM will propel this. GA is hearing from thier friends that it's fun and that Supes is not a doosh in this version.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/16/2025, 12:30 PM
@Goldboink - *douche

Take it from someone who uses one.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/16/2025, 12:35 PM
@Lisa89 -
That is how I get it past the more restrictive filters. Doosh is slightly different as there is no redeeming qualities associated with it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/16/2025, 12:39 PM
@Goldboink - Who gives a fuсk about filters?
da2213viking
da2213viking - 7/16/2025, 12:19 PM
Good news. Its holding well.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/16/2025, 12:20 PM
Third weekend will tell the tale... my original guess was 650M WW , but it may be more like 500M now...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 12:22 PM
@ProfessorWhy - It all depends on what it does overseas. As things stand now, it'll likely end in the $500 million range, but if things pick up, then it can definitely reach $600 million.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/16/2025, 12:31 PM
@TheJok3r - For Superman that's still quite low though. Maybe a future sequel can improve those numbers. Ant-Man and The Wasp for example (which is not one of Marvel's most popular films) did 623M for example.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 12:21 PM
The Batman managed to make nearly $370 million domestically, so if this movie keeps outpacing it, I can see it hitting the $400 million mark. Like you said though, the international numbers may hurt its final box office number, but hopefully that changes as the days and weeks go on.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2025, 12:31 PM
@TheJok3r - saw a good post comparing this to wicked which also had soft international numbers. Had conpetition coming up with moana2, but due to legs, was able to make 750.

Lets wait and see. But these are great monday and tue numbers nonetheless
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 12:21 PM
User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 7/16/2025, 12:22 PM
Forthas reading this

"$17.1 million is a bigger Tuesday than 2013's Man of Steel—adjusted for inflation, this time—and the movie should hit $175 million after its first seven days in theaters."

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 12:29 PM
@AnEye - Your Missing

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/16/2025, 12:23 PM
It's finally started to outpace MOS without adjusting for inflation 👀

Quick! move those goalpost back to where they started

User Comment Image

😌
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/16/2025, 12:24 PM
Excellent. I'm gonna go see it again
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/16/2025, 12:24 PM
"[A] final domestic gross of $350 million by the end of its run seems likely." So ... will finish at about $600 million global, right? Crazy to think that DP/Wolverine last summer did more than twice that amount ($1.3 billion) with an R rating.
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/16/2025, 12:38 PM
@GeneralZod -
A big part of that is reputation. Deadpool built a huge audience and despite all the bad product Marvel still had a good reputation. Add in Wolverine and that's the making of a monster.

If the rebooted DCU Supes can get to $750 in the current climate it will be a success.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2025, 12:31 PM
Nice figures, Glad it's doing well.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/16/2025, 12:32 PM
Im glad its doing well... that being said since the article compared all the DCEU movies to it can we get a breakdown of recent Marvel movies (last 5 or so?) compared to Superman? @JoshWilding
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/16/2025, 12:34 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Yes, I'll be writing up a more in-depth piece on the movie's box office tomorrow!
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/16/2025, 12:32 PM
First movie I saw twice in theaters over opening weekend and the second time was just as good! SUPERMAN IS BACK!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 12:33 PM
Seems to be doing well from what I can understand but hopefully the final estimated gross of 350 million isn’t true if the budget was 225 million since that would be an underperformance but we’ll see.

Don’t think the movies this week will be much if any competition to it (unless WOM is really strong) so it has another week or so before the real falloff begins.

Anyway , I just hope it’s successful by the end since it’s a solid film and thus I want to see more of these characters and version of the DCU!!.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/16/2025, 12:34 PM
Most people waited for the half-price Tuesday deals. Smart move.

