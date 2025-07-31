SUPERMAN: 7 Classic Villains We Want To See If DC Studios And James Gunn Make A Sequel

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has strongly hinted that the next Superman movie won't be a straightforward sequel, but one surely has to happen eventually. The Man of Steel is worthy of more solo outings and has a large rogues' gallery of villains to face. There are likely more stories to tell with Lex Luthor. However, looking beyond that familiar big bad for a moment, the comics provide ample opportunities to pit the DCU's Man of Tomorrow against all manner of new and unusual threats. Some he's encountered on the screen before, of course, but many have yet to be done justice in a way that's satisfied fans (especially as they've been relegated to the small screen). Crucially, each of these characters would be a logical next step for this franchise after what we saw in Superman...because leaping straight to Doomsday, for example, makes no sense. You can check out our top villain picks for a possible Superman 2 by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. Metallo A Superman villain who utilises the power of Kryptonite, John Corben was given a heart made from the deadly remains of the Man of Steel's home planet to save his life after being mortally injured (a recent version of the character volunteered for the procedure). Metallo has always utilised both that and cybernetic upgrades to take it to Superman when they've clashed. While he's a character who has yet to be given a chance to shine on a grand stage—he's more often than not used as a henchman—the villain is incredibly powerful and one of only a handful of bad guys capable of pushing Superman to his limit. Gunn could quite easily put a fresh spin on Metallo, portraying him in a way that's vastly more interesting (for starters, just think of the body horror possibilities...) than the robot-like goons we've seen on television in recent years. Still, if he's destined to be little more than a secondary foe, he might be Lex Luthor's next experiment.



6. Mongul His name may not be as recognisable as some of the other villains listed here, but make no mistake about it, Mongul is a major threat to both Superman and the larger DCU. Exiled from the planet he conquered, the villain later set his sights on Earth, and it was that which led to him coming to blows with the Man of Steel. Unfortunately for Superman, Mongul is every bit as powerful as he is, not to mention cunning and ruthless. That became evident when he destroyed Coast City (the home of Hal Jordan/Green Lantern), and he stands out as perhaps the most sadistic villain here as a result. If Gunn wants to pit the Man of Tomorrow against a world-ending threat, then who better than a big bad who once attempted to destroy the sun? He'd make a nice change of pace from some of the more recognisable names and would likely be a CG character similar to Thanos.



5. Cyborg Superman Following the apparent death of Superman, four doppelgängers arrived, all claiming to be the real deal. However, the one imposter who managed to fool everyone was Cyborg Superman. Secretly the deranged Hank Henshaw, he had been transformed years earlier during a space flight gone wrong and blamed his own mistakes on the Man of Steel, hence why he attempted to replace him. It was later revealed that the Cyborg had masterminded Mongul's devastating attack on Coast City, making him a solid candidate for a secondary villain. Like many DC Comics characters, he's been reinvented in recent years, and those ideas could also come into play in the DCU. The character would be well-suited to a sequel, particularly if he ends up being the next evolution of the Ultraman clone. Alternatively, there's always...



4. Bizarro Putting aside the character's bizarre (no pun intended) origin story, this Superman clone who speaks in opposites has been a major problem for the Man of Steel for decades now. Portrayed both as fiercely intelligent and hilariously stupid, any version of Bizarro is a threat to Superman because they obviously share the same powers. Well, sort of. Bizarro has freeze vision instead of heat vision, for example, but he's capable of causing the mass destruction Superman would never dream of doing. His mind is in fact so twisted that he destroyed his home, Bizarro World, on purpose - killing the billions who lived there - simply because Superman's home of Krypton was destroyed by accident. This is one of those seemingly goofy comic book villains that Gunn could do something really memorable with. If he does intend to revisit Ultraman, then heading down the Bizarro route when he returns from that black hole is an enticing prospect, especially if the villain creates his own Bizarro world, similar to All-Star Superman.



3. Parasite A villain with a few different origin stories, the basic premise of Parasite is always the same; he's exposed to strange, radioactive materials and ends up becoming this vampiric monster as a result. He needs to feed on energy to live, and as he can drain the life energy from others, that obviously makes Superman the perfect target to help Parasite keep going. As well as being a dangerous physical threat, Parasite's touch also means he saps the memories of his victims, so he's one of only a small handful of villains to have learned Superman's secret identity. It's lucky for Clark Kent, then, that Parasite doesn't really care! This baddie has been showcased on television on more than one occasion, but we've yet to really see him unleashed as the hulking beast you see above. With a movie budget and a fresh interpretation from Gunn, Parasite could soon rank among the iconic superhero's greatest foes.



2. Toyman While he may have initially been introduced as a comedic character (something which stuck with him for years), Toyman has since shown himself to be one of Superman's most deadly foes. Sure, he may spend his time building toys which are more homicidal than huggable, but Toyman has also put together vast mechanical constructs with the kind of power which has ended up testing even the Man of Steel's endurance. Completely deranged, Winslow Schott has also created a number of robotic doppelgängers and once killed Supergirl's mother. We know Gunn loves to pick pretty obscure characters from the comics and bring them to the screen, but Toyman would be a major challenge to pull off. He'd need to be overhauled and reimagined if we're to buy him as a credible threat to Supes, and we'd enjoy seeing a new spin on him...especially if Gunn can figure out how to make him a demented, twisted threat to the Kryptonian.

