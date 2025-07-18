Batman Battles Wolverine And Magik Meets Catwoman On More Epic DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 Variant Covers

Batman Battles Wolverine And Magik Meets Catwoman On More Epic DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 Variant Covers

More covers for this September's Deadpool/Batman #1 have been revealed, and you need to see Steve McNiven's take on a Batman vs. Wolverine showdown! We also have Captain America and Wonder Woman, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This September, the moment the comic book industry has waited decades for arrives in Deadpool/Batman #1, a Marvel Comics one-shot that will be followed in November by Batman/Deadpool #1, a one-shot published by DC.

Both crossover comics will feature explosive main stories that pit Marvel's Merc with a Mouth against DC's Caped Crusader, along with backup stories spotlighting additional Marvel/DC team-ups and showdowns.

Deadpool/Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. Backup stories include Daredevil and Green Arrow by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert; Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru; and Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, reflected in a newly-revealed variant cover by Terry Dodson.

"I kind of assumed Marvel would let me draw a variant cover, but then I see Terry did one, even though he already gets to draw the (amazing) story inside? Doesn’t seem fair!" Zdarsky shared in a press release today. 

Plus, variant covers for the landmark Marvel-published issue will depict even more exciting character matchups, including a trio by superstar artists Artgerm, Steve McNiven, and Peach Momoko, all revealed below. 

In Artgerm's latest stunning cover, mutant sorceress Magik wields her sword against iconic super thief Catwoman. Legendary artist Steve McNiven holds nothing back, delivering a fierce fight between Wolverine and Batman. And best-selling cover artist Peach Momoko pairs deadly assassins Elektra and Batgirl (Cassandra Cain).

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break," Wells previously said. "Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break."

"In Batman, we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens."

Marvel Comics has promised more Deadpool/Batman #1 variant cover reveals in the weeks ahead, so keep checking back here for those and more updates on this long-awaited crossover event.

image host
image host
image host
image host

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1
Written by ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE
Art by GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON & MORE
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
Variant Cover by ARTGERM
Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON
Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 9/17

DC Comics' Greatest Heroes Go To War With Each Other In New DC K.O. Death Tournament Event Series
Related:

DC Comics' Greatest Heroes Go To War With Each Other In New DC K.O. Death Tournament Event Series
Marvel Comics Reveals New Wolverine And Big Spider-Man Change In Latest X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION Tie-Ins
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Reveals New Wolverine And Big Spider-Man Change In Latest X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION Tie-Ins

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/18/2025, 10:52 AM
Need posters of those.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 11:02 AM
It's bout time! I can't beleive Marvel nd DC hasn't done this till now.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/18/2025, 11:16 AM
@Nomis929 - say that again
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 11:27 AM
@dragon316 - it would be like printing money.

I'd get Jim Lee to draw it since he has A history with both characters. It'll sell like crazy.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/18/2025, 11:17 AM
Batman vs wolverine sucks his claws cut through body armor kill Batman instantly in few panels
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/18/2025, 11:35 AM
@dragon316 - I wonder if Batman has any skills, tools, or vehicles that would allow him to stay out of reach of those claws?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/18/2025, 11:39 AM
@Clintthahamster - very special (plot) armor.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/18/2025, 11:49 AM
@Clintthahamster - User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/18/2025, 11:38 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 12:02 PM
@BruceWayng - DARKCLAW!
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/18/2025, 11:46 AM
Fantastic covers especially that Artgerm cover.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/18/2025, 11:47 AM
Wolverine would destroy batman in about 5 seconds.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/18/2025, 11:48 AM
Wonder what plot armor Bats gets to survive this.
Cool covers.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/18/2025, 11:52 AM
I’d love to see a Captain America/Wonder Woman Woman series set during WW2.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 7/18/2025, 11:57 AM
Neither Logan or Bruce Wayne are on the Epstein list.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/18/2025, 12:06 PM
@TheRedLeader - but mayor humdinger js
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2025, 11:58 AM
Marvel and DC need to bring this concept to the video game front already. A Injustice-style game with both franchises would do crazy numbers.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/18/2025, 12:05 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - yes it would

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder