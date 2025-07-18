Batman Battles Wolverine And Magik Meets Catwoman On More Epic DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 Variant Covers

This September, the moment the comic book industry has waited decades for arrives in Deadpool/Batman #1, a Marvel Comics one-shot that will be followed in November by Batman/Deadpool #1, a one-shot published by DC.

Both crossover comics will feature explosive main stories that pit Marvel's Merc with a Mouth against DC's Caped Crusader, along with backup stories spotlighting additional Marvel/DC team-ups and showdowns.

Deadpool/Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. Backup stories include Daredevil and Green Arrow by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert; Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru; and Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, reflected in a newly-revealed variant cover by Terry Dodson.

"I kind of assumed Marvel would let me draw a variant cover, but then I see Terry did one, even though he already gets to draw the (amazing) story inside? Doesn’t seem fair!" Zdarsky shared in a press release today.

Plus, variant covers for the landmark Marvel-published issue will depict even more exciting character matchups, including a trio by superstar artists Artgerm, Steve McNiven, and Peach Momoko, all revealed below.

In Artgerm's latest stunning cover, mutant sorceress Magik wields her sword against iconic super thief Catwoman. Legendary artist Steve McNiven holds nothing back, delivering a fierce fight between Wolverine and Batman. And best-selling cover artist Peach Momoko pairs deadly assassins Elektra and Batgirl (Cassandra Cain).

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break," Wells previously said. "Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break."

"In Batman, we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens."

Marvel Comics has promised more Deadpool/Batman #1 variant cover reveals in the weeks ahead, so keep checking back here for those and more updates on this long-awaited crossover event.