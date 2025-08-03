Movie Over, Miguel O'Hara; Marvel Comics To Introduce Spider-Man 3099 In THE END 2099 #1

The fate of 2099, Marvel's iconic dystopian future, will be decided this December in The End 2099, a five-issue limited series by returning 2099 creative team, writer Steve Orlando and artist Ibraim Roberson.

The saga will star the iconic heroes who have shaped 2099 storytelling since it began over 30 years ago, as well as more recent breakout 2099 characters. In a war staged by Mephisto and the terrifying entity known as Abyssus on a distant planet, the heroes of 2099 must fight for their very existence in a secret war against an army pulled from other alternate timelines, including a few familiar faces.

However, some of their enemies will also hail from a newly emerging reality: the all-new 3099! Here's the official description for The End 2099:

THE MARVEL WORLD OF TOMORROW FACES ITS LAST DAYS IN AN ERA-DEFINING TALE! From the ashes of the Age of Heroes, a new generation of vigilantes, like Spider-Man 2099, Nova 2099 and Red Hulk 2099, emerged in the dystopia that followed to forge a bright new future—a future that has come to an end in the face of ABYSSUS, a horrifying fusion of a KNULL-INFECTED GALACTUS! As the Devourer in Black descends upon the world, a deal is struck with the devil—literally—as Mephisto bets the fate of 2099 in a brutal battle of survival, pitting the warriors of 2099 against fan-favorite characters from across the multiverse--like Age of Apocalypse’s Wolverine, Cyclops and Marvel Girl from Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s era of Uncanny X-Men, House of M’s Wanda Maximoff and so many more—each battling for their own universe’s survival! It’s hero against hero in this no-holds barred war against extinction! As Marvel’s heroes past and present duke it out, only one thing is certain: the future is coming, and it’s arriving in the form of... SPIDER-MAN 3099??!!

"Every time the door to 2099 opens, it's not just an honor--it's an adventure!" Orlando said. "This is the one for it all, folks. With all existing 2099 timelines united into the one, true, Universe-2099, the stakes are higher than ever when Abyssus, the Devourer in Black, comes to dinner! But not all is as it seems! Mephisto, 2099's dark dealmaker, pivots from annihilation to a war of champions--with 2099's greatest battling Abyssus' finest, plucked from the multiverse!"

Elaborating on choosing the cast, Orlando explained, "Putting together a team not just from 2099, but from all of Marvel's banquet of realities, was the best kind of challenge--each warrior from the multiverse reflects a warrior from 2099 they're meant to take down. And each warrior is a moment to celebrate some of Marvel's most iconic realities and timelines."

"And best of all? In the spirit of Marvel's greatest events, we're debuting a whole new Spider-Man. It's easy to say this is a spider like no other, but Spider-Man 3099 really will introduce folks to a whole new generation of heroism," he teased. "Like the spider itself is a keystone species, Spider-Man 3099 is a keystone hero--the first hero in history, as far as he knows! He's never even met another Spider-Man...but meeting Miguel O'Hara will change his life forever!"

Below, you can check out David Marquez's main cover along with variant covers by Derrick Chew and Paulo Siqueira spotlighting the mysterious Spider-Man 3099.