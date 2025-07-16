WONDER WOMAN Movie Being Fast-Tracked At DC Studios; SUPERMAN Sequel Announcement Not "Imminent"

According to a new report, a direct sequel to Superman may be a while away, as Warner Bros. and DC Studios turn their attention to getting a new Wonder Woman movie into development...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 02:07 PM EST
James Gunn's Superman is now in theaters, and has been performing reasonably well at the box office. Well enough to serve as a launching pad for an entire franchise?

In Variety's report on the first DCU movie's theatrical debut, its budget and the salaries paid to the cast and director (Gunn reportedly pocketed $15M), the trade notes that "the refrain heard on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank and around Hollywood was 'Good enough,' accompanied by a sigh of relief as Gunn’s movie lifted off to $220 million worldwide, ushering in a 10-year vision for DC."

Though one box office analyst views Superman's opening weekend haul as a "slightly underwhelming start for DC and WB,” the studio clearly intends to forge ahead with plans for its "Gods and Monsters" slate (and beyond), although it sounds like a direct sequel to Superman (whatever form that's likely to take) might be taking a backseat for the time being.

"Although Warner Bros. has sequel options on Corenswet and Brosnahan, a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent. Instead, sources say the studio is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie. And the studio is thrilled with Matt Reeves’ just-submitted screenplay draft for the sequel to The Batman."

We first heard that a new Wonder Woman film was being worked on last month, and even though the name of the writer has not been disclosed, it certainly sounds like Gunn, Peter Safran and co. are happy with how the script is progressing.

If the project is now being fast-tracked, there's a chance we might get some official updates fairly soon, and may even learn who is being eyed to play our next big-screen take on the iconic Amazonian warrior. At this point, it seems pretty clear that Gal Gadot will not be reprising the role!

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted, a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) Gunn and Safran took over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Several actresses have emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over from Gadot, including Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, who responded to the fan-casts during an interview with A Shot Magazine earlier this year.

“I think it’s nice because of what the character represents. I think whoever gets the role, I just hope that they can embody the essence of the character because I think that those movies, whether they're Marvel or DC, their reach is so big. And because those artists that get those roles will inevitably get a built-in fanbase and have the eyes and the ears of so many people, I think that it would be nice if they did something actually positive with the influence that they have to at least be a good example of the kind of human being that you wanna be in the world, instead of just using it for self-serving purposes."

Who would you like to see step into the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU? Let us know in the comments

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 2:21 PM
Cool though hopefully the fast track doesn’t lead to rushed script but we’ll see…

Anyway ,Adria Arjona or Monica Barbaro for WW!!.

Also good to hear them apparently being thrilled with Reeves “The Batman Part 2” script as a big fan of the first one and the Penguin series aswell.
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 7/16/2025, 2:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "Fast-tracked" means they have a script they're happy with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 2:36 PM
@Pimpanzee - thanks!!
Comicmoviesrlz
Comicmoviesrlz - 7/16/2025, 2:23 PM
box office analyst are idiots. Considering all the hurdles Superman had to go through and all the loud DC Trolls and and Snyder Cultist and all the hate from them and the reputation from the DCEU Superman doing great. Point in taking it doing really well but they still have to spin the positive as a negative. Everyone think cause it Superman it easy for it to make a billion. It not. Superman is the first Superhero and all but he also not a popular at Batman Spiderman and Wolverine.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/16/2025, 2:25 PM
@Comicmoviesrlz - Grown men knocking down a kids movie.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/16/2025, 2:37 PM
@Comicmoviesrlz - You would think if someone dislikes a movie/topic they would stop commenting on articles about it, but because it's negative opinion, they are going to try to push and shove as much as possible to make you see what they see.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/16/2025, 2:53 PM
@Irregular - They don’t think about the kids who may want a sequel or see a positive role model in Mr Terrific or whatever. They just want their gripes and tantrums heard for clicks.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/16/2025, 3:17 PM
@Comicmoviesrlz -
Not to mention the Anti-Woke crusaders and the crew who tried to take Gunn down a while back. There were serious headwinds for this flick for sure and they managed to cut through them rather nicely.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/16/2025, 3:30 PM
@Goldboink - Nerdrotic et al just became repetitive, spiteful, and plain boring.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 2:25 PM
"A sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent."

Are you [frick]ing kidding me; we're doing this again ? Superman Returns didn't get a sequel, Man of Steel didn't get a sequel, and now (maybe) this as well ? What is wrong with WB's inability to make more than one Superman movie ? I guess we'll have to wait another decade for the next reboot, which will also not get a sequel. I'm glad things are going well for WW and Bats, but this Superman situation is just infuriating.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 7/16/2025, 2:34 PM
@TheJok3r - I don’t think that’s what they are saying at all. Just that there are other movies that need to come out first.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 2:37 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - They need to make some announcement by the end of the year. I don't expect a release date or anything like that, just a simple announcement that a sequel is happening and is a priority for the studio. Superman not being front and center of the DCEU is what killied it; they can't make that same mistake.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/16/2025, 2:26 PM
IF they are going to start the inital movies for theses characters where they are already established in the world like "Superman" was in his movie, then for WW I hope they do an adaptaiton of the "The Conterst" (Challenge of Artemis) classic story arc.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/16/2025, 2:27 PM
I'm hoping that means it's being fast-tracked by Gunn because he has a great script, and it's not being fast-tracked because WB execs smell money
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 2:30 PM
@bkmeijer1 - same , I hope that too.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/16/2025, 2:27 PM
If gunn is writing and/or directing im out
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 7/16/2025, 2:33 PM
Oh heck yeah. Among those initial announcements the most troubling aspect was that there was no Wonder Woman movie plans. So this is great to hear. If you can nail Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman right off the bat then you already got the makings of a great universe.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/16/2025, 2:35 PM
Let's just get it over with. Like ripping off a band-aid.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/16/2025, 2:39 PM
Yeah. James is working on Superman 2, but he said he’ll only green light once the script is good.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/16/2025, 2:40 PM
I hope we get a sequel so it doesn't have to reboot or worse get shelved
RedFury
RedFury - 7/16/2025, 2:45 PM
I can only assume it'll be a while before we hear about any casting of Wonder Woman based on the wait we've had for the DCU's Batman. But I'm glad to hear that there are concrete plans in place to get Wonder Woman into this new DCU sooner than later!

I was getting a little worried that the Trinity wouldn't be emerging around the same time as each other, but am happy to see that's not going to be the case. Hopefully we get the DCU Batman, and Wonder Woman by 2027-28 at very least. Not that I want them to be rushed; it just feels right to have those characters show up early on in the DCU.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 7/16/2025, 2:50 PM
Not from this freak.

Forthas
Forthas - 7/16/2025, 2:53 PM
Looks like Warner Brothers needs a distraction!
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/16/2025, 2:55 PM
Let's hope the next reboot is actually good.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 7/16/2025, 3:01 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Hear, hear. I'm tired of slop.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 3:04 PM
Colin Farrell: There’s “Batman 2,” which I haven’t read the script for yet. And then there’s “Batman 3.” I don’t know if I’m in them or what’s happening, but I’ll hopefully read “Batman 2” soon."

This is the third time Batman III has been brought up, so the haters can shut up about this series getting cancelled after the second movie.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 7/16/2025, 3:12 PM
Why does WB always do this? Big first film, big hero, long wait on sequel. Forget on capitalizing on the hype they stirred up around a superhero. They usually wait so long to get a sequel produced people only mildly care when it finally does come out. That's why early on (Infinity Saga), the MCU was PUMPING out good quality films (for the most part) one right after the other. Fans were stoked, every fan on the planet was talking about the MCU non-stop because just as soon as one film ended, couple months later, here's comes another. They did that for YEARS and it paid off.

Now, DCU, releases take sometimes years to get produced with the hope the tv shows will keep you entertained while you wait. Now they say things like the script has to be good and it's taking longer.... well, I get that. I don't want to watch some sucky film that doesn't make any sense but have a sense of urgency for your fans. By the time the sequels come out, we'd already forgotten what happened on the last film.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 3:16 PM
@Linux1172 - If Gunn is indeed working on a World's Finest movie, then I'll understand why a Superman sequel may take a bit longer, but I don't think it would be a good idea to go more than three years without Superman getting a main movie. Something like this would be fine:

2025: Superman
2028: World's Finest
2030: Superman 2
2031: Justice League (also by Gunn)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2025, 3:12 PM
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2025, 3:18 PM
The sooner they get the TRINITY established for this universe, the better.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/16/2025, 3:29 PM
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/16/2025, 3:43 PM
@regularmovieguy - Unlike in Man of Steel, this pa Kent has a dog that's tornado proof.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/16/2025, 3:40 PM
The anatomy in that header image is downright Liefeld-esque.

