SUPERMAN Has Already Made More Than BLACK ADAM's Entire U.S. Box Office Haul After Biggest Wednesday Of 2025

There's more good news for Superman, because after soaring to the biggest Wednesday of 2025, the DC Studios movie has already grossed more than Black Adam did during its entire run at the U.S. box office.

By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2025 05:07 PM EST
We're still waiting on updated international numbers for Superman (the movie is thought to be closing in on $300 million worldwide), but the Man of Tomorrow just landed the biggest Wednesday of 2025 with $11.75 million. 

AMC's Wednesday discounts likely helped, but the DC Studios reboot's 6-day U.S. total has now risen to $166.8 million. For context, that's more than the $168.2 million 2022's Black Adam made during its entire domestic run. Coincidentally, Dwayne Johnson's failed attempt to take over the DCEU also featured the short-lived return of Henry Cavill's Man of Steel.

Superman is eyeing a $177 million haul for its full 7-day opening week, placing it ahead of The Batman ($172.5 million) and Man of Steel ($168.8 million). That puts it on track for a $230 million - $240 million domestic total by the end of its second weekend in theaters.

The James Gunn-helmed reboot has also topped what Man of Steel ($168.8 million) made in the same amount of time, while it also had a bigger first Wednesday (Zack Snyder's 2013 effort grossed $9 million). 

We'll see how high Superman can soar in the days ahead, and it only has one weekend left to make an impact before The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens to a projected $125+ million. 

"We had a cast dinner the night before we started, at Enzo's in Atlanta," Gunn recently said of Superman's themes. "I talked about just goodness, being a good human being, and the value of that and the value of spotlighting that in this movie — that at the end of the day, everybody cares about being edgy, or being cool, or being mean-spirited, or being funny, and none of those things matter."

"What matters is just that we love each other. If that comes off in the movie a little bit, and if somebody feels that a little bit, then that works. That works for me."

But I think that there's a sadness to Superman because we want Superman. [Laughs] We want somebody who's really good, who's powerful, and I don't think that's really what we're seeing a lot of in this world," the filmmaker continued. "But hopefully, some kid's going to go see it, and they will be that powerful person that's also good in five years, 10 years, 20 years."

Check out a new TV spot for Superman in the player below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

A Less-Powerful SUPERMAN Is Necessary So That “A Guy With A Bow And Arrow” Matters Says James Gunn
A Less-Powerful SUPERMAN Is Necessary So That “A Guy With A Bow And Arrow” Matters Says James Gunn

