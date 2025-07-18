THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Featurette Reveals First Look At Ralph Ineson's Practical Galactus Costume

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Featurette Reveals First Look At Ralph Ineson's Practical Galactus Costume

A new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes us behind the scenes of the next MCU movie, revealing a first look at the practical costume Ralph Ineson dons to play Galactus. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, revealing the huge amount of work that went into creating the world inhabited by Marvel's First Family. Most of that was done practically, not solely through the use of visual effects. 

Along with some amazing real sets, filmmaker Matt Shakman wanted a real, scaled-down version of the team's Excelsior spaceship and a suit for Ralph Ineson to wear as Galactus. Both of those are revealed in this video, though Marvel Studios once again stops short of showing the villain's face (if you'd like to take a closer look at that, we'd suggest clicking here).

There are also new snippets of behind-the-scenes footage and shots from the movie itself, including a fresh look at Galactus rampaging through New York City. 

As you might expect, Galactus' costume design was a unique challenge for costume designer Alexandra Byrne and her team, not only due to the size but also the complexity of the armour. The suit was designed at a normal human size, and later scaled up via movie magic for the enormous onscreen character.

Every detail needed to be meticulously crafted so that when it was enlarged, it still felt completely real. Ryan Meinerding, Marvel’s head of visual
development, envisioned Galactus and his armour resembling a spaceship itself. This idea helped shape the design — Galactus could be both a living being and a giant spaceship. The result was one of the most detailed and largest costumes ever built.

They filmed the character almost like a miniature, which required extensive lighting to ensure everything was perfectly focused. More lights meant more heat, so Ineson had a personal air conditioning unit in his costume between setups to keep his body temperature down. 

You can watch this new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS International Teaser Released Along With New Galactus & Silver Surfer Stills
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS International Teaser Released Along With New Galactus & Silver Surfer Stills
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Eyes $110M Opening As Glowing First Reactions Arrive Alongside Soundtrack
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Eyes $110M Opening As Glowing First Reactions Arrive Alongside Soundtrack

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2025, 1:29 PM
Nah. Mole man's costume was better
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/18/2025, 1:29 PM
The movie is growing on me but not the cast apart from Kirby who is pretty much prefect for Sue Storm.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/18/2025, 1:32 PM
how the build these huge practical sets never ceases to amaze me
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/18/2025, 1:34 PM
@AllsNotGood - The speed is fascinating. It goes from pallets of wood and other materials to a standing structure in what seems like no time. Amazing artists and builders working together for a shared goal. Gotta love it.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/18/2025, 1:35 PM
@DarthOmega - i know someone who worked on this and doomsaday/secret wars, he builds the sets
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/18/2025, 1:37 PM
@AllsNotGood - Anything juicy you can whisper in my ear? Psst don't worry it's just you and me here.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/18/2025, 1:32 PM
Practical. Tactile. I love it. They seem to have a clear vision. I'm choosing optimism about this. Looking forward to this movie. Remember guys. If it's successful we all win.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 1:33 PM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/18/2025, 1:34 PM
my god i havent been this excited for a character in galactus than i was with thanos

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder