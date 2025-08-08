THE FANTASTIC FOUR Will Slip To #3 At U.S. Box Office This Weekend With Better-Than-Expected 50% Drop

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Will Slip To #3 At U.S. Box Office This Weekend With Better-Than-Expected 50% Drop

The Fantastic Four: First Steps time as the #1 movie at the North American box office will end this weekend, but there's some good news as the reboot is holding up better than it did this time last week.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Variety

The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a couple of weeks without any serious competition (though Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth posed a bigger problem than Marvel Studios likely expected), and now looks set to drop to third place in North America this weekend. 

During Thursday previews, Barbarian director Zach Cregger's Weapons earned $5.7 million, with Disney's Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis-led Freakier Friday behind it at $3.1 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailed both movies with $2.9 million, a decent enough hold that placed it ahead of The Bad Guys 2 ($2 million), The Naked Gun ($1.5 million), and Superman. ($1.4 million).

The latter continues to exceed expectations in the U.S., and appears to have connected with moviegoers in a way the latest Marvel Studios movie has not. 

Heading into the weekend, it's looking like Weapons and Freakier Friday are going to be neck and neck. The latter is looking at a $27 million - $30 million haul, with the horror movie expected to land somewhere between $25 million - $30 million. 

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it will make an estimated $18 million - $20 million in its third weekend, a 50% drop that puts it in the same ballpark as Captain America: Brave New World and Thor: Love and Thunder at the same point in their respective runs. That's a better result than last week, when it declined by 66%. 

We're once again waiting on updated worldwide numbers for the latest MCU movie, as those should paint a clearer picture of where the First Family will ultimately land. 

Marvel Studios is said to be forging ahead with a sequel (bringing back filmmaker Matt Shakman to direct), with the idea being that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will further increase interest in the Fantastic Four. 

We'll see what happens there, but 2025 will end with Superman as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie. Even though that also hasn't been a runaway success, this is still a pretty big win for the DCU. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR 2: 8 Villains Matt Shakman Could Pit Against Marvel's First Family In A Sequel
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR 2: 8 Villains Matt Shakman Could Pit Against Marvel's First Family In A Sequel
RUMOR: Natasha Lyonne's FANTASTIC FOUR Character Was Changed For A Surprising, Possibly Controversial Reason
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Natasha Lyonne's FANTASTIC FOUR Character Was Changed For A Surprising, Possibly Controversial Reason

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 1:44 PM
Yes but What about Gina Carano mogging of Disney ?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/8/2025, 1:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - you're barking up the wrong tree. They ain't gonna give in
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/8/2025, 1:44 PM
Pretty standard 3rd week drop, no?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 1:47 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - for a now pretty standart MCU less than 200 mill first week opening .
Time to make this movies whit less money or they aré done for good
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/8/2025, 1:56 PM
@Malatrova15 - neither of which Disney knows how to do anymore apparently.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 1:48 PM
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Will Slip To #3 At U.S. Box Office This Weekend with Better-Than-Expected 50% Drop.

User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/8/2025, 2:04 PM
@AllsGood - Delusional as always.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 2:08 PM
@jasonvoorhees - Weekend 3 great numbers. Still have long way to go. Let's talk at week 18.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 2:12 PM
@jasonvoorhees - Captain America: The Winter Soldier FINAL Domestic Box Numbers = $259,766,572
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/8/2025, 2:59 PM
@AllsGood - it’s gonna drop more than 50%
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/8/2025, 1:49 PM
How funny seeing marel fanboys saying "there wont be competition in august" 😭
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/8/2025, 1:56 PM
@vectorsigma - the same people accusing you if glazing superman's box office are the same people that would be screaming victory from the roof tops if it was the reverse.

Neither box office is particularly outstanding but it is funny to see the levels of cope the shills will go to.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 2:22 PM
@vectorsigma - Fantastic Four Sequel Confirmed.

Marvel Studios is said to be forging ahead with a sequel (bringing back filmmaker Matt Shakman to direct), with the idea being that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will further increase interest in the Fantastic Four.
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/8/2025, 1:51 PM
Sucks it didn't do better but we are at war with China and they are actively trying to destroy us on every level. From Fentanyl to COVID and now movies
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/8/2025, 1:53 PM
Hail Superman!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/8/2025, 2:00 PM
Unfortunately some a hole ruined the revelation for me on this very website and ive never seen him post before or since so he's just some dbag who read the script and spoiled for kicks.

Weapons is a fun 7.5-8 outta 10. It's nothing new story wise and insanely tropey but they commit to the trope AND its really funny. The Last 40 mins are almost a comedy altogether. It was FUN. Worth the watch.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 8/8/2025, 2:15 PM
@McMurdo - Is it scary at all??
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/8/2025, 2:26 PM
@McMurdo -

Is weapons scary? The third act sounds as terrible as Barbarian which was a HUGE disappointment by the third act. The film was genuinely terrifying and then deteriorated into complete slapstick by the third act. Didn’t know what movie it wanted to be.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/8/2025, 2:54 PM
@HulkisHoly - theres a couple moments that had me squirm, some jump scares but it's not scary in the way Hereditary is scary. It's more like an indie arthouse horror film. Honestly, it follows the same pattern as barbarian where 3rd act almost goes full on comedy.
Reginator
Reginator - 8/8/2025, 2:04 PM
why would any shareholder be in favor of paying for a sequel if the first film doesn't make a nice profit?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/8/2025, 2:07 PM
I thought Gina Carano articles were a big thing 'round these parts...
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/8/2025, 2:08 PM
Someone did a box office gross phase by phase one twitter and phase 5 is currently the lowest grossing phase 💀 (even less than phase 1)
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/8/2025, 2:27 PM
@F4ntasticClunge -

Damn😬
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 2:17 PM
We’ll , atleast it’s much better then last week’s big drop which is good…

I do have doubts about it hitting 500 million or so now but I hope it happens since that would be a pretty good haul imo for a FF film.

Anyway , no real interest in Freakier Friday but glad to see the acclaim for Weapons so far…

Can’t wait to see it but this and Barbarian make me excited for his take on Resident Evil which I think he’s doing next!!.

?si=FiIWe15QS1Qe9Q4f
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/8/2025, 2:31 PM
It did $2.8M on Thursday. It will drop more than 50% @JoshWilding
gambgel
gambgel - 8/8/2025, 2:52 PM
"estimated 18-20m weekend".......

so it will end being 16m 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder