The First AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Trailer Has LEAKED Online In Full HD

While we know that Disney intends to have the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash play in front of The Fantastic Four: First Steps next weekend, there has been no word on when we can expect an online release.

Thanks to a new leak, fans no longer have to wait, as the teaser has somehow started circulating online in full HD (we can't guarantee it will still be live when you read this, but it can currently be found here).

The trailer is full of stunning new imagery from Pandora, and finds Jake warning his wife, Neytiri, that she can not live in "hate." It appears he eventually gives himself up or is captured by the RDA, though, as we see him being marched before a group of humans in a moment that could precede Jake's return to Earth.

The seemingly villainous Ash People are also highlighted, with a battle between their leader, Varang, and Neytiri also teased.

Visually, Avatar: Fire and Ash looks stunning, but it's also very much more of the same. So, if you aren't already a fan of the franchise, chances are this will do nothing to change your mind! This promises to be quite the spectacle on IMAX screens this December, though.

The trailer could be released officially as soon as later today, so stay tuned to SFFGazette.com for all the latest on the threequel.

When Avatar: Fire and Ash takes us to the home of the Mangkwan Clan (a.k.a. the Ash Clan), we'll explore the Ash Village, a location that's vastly different to what we've grown used to seeing in these movies.

That's evident from this leaked teaser, and in a recent interview, production designer Dylan Cole explained, "[The Mangkwan] had a natural disaster befall them, and that sort of helped shape their culture. So much of the world of Pandora is rich and vibrant and full of life - this is just the exact opposite."

"They used to live not too dissimilarly to the Omatikaya from Avatar 1," he added, suggesting something happened to change this group of Na'vi. "Each new film gives us a chance to open up a door that was closed before and go, 'Check this out,'" added fellow production designer Ben Procter.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake and Neytiri will encounter the "Ash People," a new clan of Na'vi, though few concrete plot details have been revealed about what to expect beyond that.

The movie was shot back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron originally planned for them to be one movie, but soon realised there was too much material and expanded the story across parts two and three (a fourth instalment is also in development).

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays the leader of the Ash People, Varang. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are also joining the cast alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.

Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote Avatar: Fire and Ash. The movie will be released in theaters on December 19.