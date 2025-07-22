AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH First Official Poster Released; Trailer Confirmed To Debut With THE FANTASTIC FOUR

Disney has confirmed recent reports that the first trailer for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash will screen ahead of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend. We're not sure when it will be released online, but we're hearing July 28 (it will almost certainly leak before then).

In the meantime, we have a first official poster for the sci-fi threequel, which introduces Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as the villainous leader of the Ash People, aka the Mangkwan Clan, Varang.

Cameron has previously said of the character: "Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil."

Check out the poster artwork at the link below, along with some reactions to the trailer, which was shown to those in attendance at last night's LA premiere of First Steps.

Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash.



Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

I have seen the trailer for #AVATAR Fire and Ash, and it is as stunning as anyone is anticipating. James Cameron once again looks to be unleashing a powerful story that will resonate, and the visuals are (somehow) on another level. There is no doubt in my mind that this WILL be… pic.twitter.com/Gp2zR2U5ky — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) July 21, 2025

Saw the WILD trailer in 3D for #AvatarFireAndAsh today! Nobody does 3D like #JamesCameron! The depth, the visuals, the new characters. Latest #Avatar looks SENSATIONAL. Opens DEC 19 and will dominate holiday season #boxoffice for sure. Premium scrns gonna sell out early! pic.twitter.com/GTweIa5TQT — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) July 21, 2025

Just saw the Avatar: Ash and Fire trailer and… HOW did James Cameron top himself again?!

The cinematography is insane. The emotion? Gut-punching.

It’s not just a movie — it’s a full-blown visual experience.

I wasn’t ready. None of us were. #Avatar #AshAndFire #JamesCameron pic.twitter.com/fAlt2LiSKT — CBR (@CBR) July 21, 2025

Just saw the trailer for #AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH. The action sequences look even more cutsceney than the last due to the HFR, and the story looks like it'll be even more preachy. Sad to say that I'm not sold it'll be a redemption for Cameron, but I'll hold out hope. pic.twitter.com/EmVYDdws25 — Sean Boelman is Doing #Fantasia2025 Remotely (@bigtunaonfilm) July 21, 2025

Got to see the AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH trailer early. Nothing else to say but it looks every bit as spectacular as the previous films. Darker vibes to everything plus a tantalising glimpse of the antagonist Varang. Ready to return to Pandora in December. #Avatar pic.twitter.com/WhamUPEzVb — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) July 22, 2025

Just saw the trailer for #AvatarFireAndAsh in 3D IMAX! Looks stunning! These films are some of the few that you absolutely have to see in 3D! #Avatar pic.twitter.com/ZXzWFFNjCo — Emma Loggins (@emmaloggins) July 21, 2025

The big [creative] advance in [Fire and Ash] is just going to be greater character depth," Cameron said in a recent interview. "We're seeing new cultures, new creatures—all the same stuff you'd expect from an 'Avatar' movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them. So I think it's not about, 'We're going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done'—but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters. And there's some very interesting new characters that come in as well. This is a journey over time. It will play out through movie three, into movie four and movie five. There's an epic cycle to the whole thing."

Avatar 3 will see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, with David Thewlis also on board as a new character named Paylak.

Fire and Ash has been hit with numerous delays, but is finally set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025. Two additional sequels, the still untitled Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

