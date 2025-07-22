AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH First Official Poster Released; Trailer Confirmed To Debut With THE FANTASTIC FOUR

The first official poster for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has been released, and we also have confirmation that the trailer will debut in theaters ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avatar

Disney has confirmed recent reports that the first trailer for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash will screen ahead of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend. We're not sure when it will be released online, but we're hearing July 28 (it will almost certainly leak before then).

In the meantime, we have a first official poster for the sci-fi threequel, which introduces Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as the villainous leader of the Ash People, aka the Mangkwan Clan, Varang.

Cameron has previously said of the character: "Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil." 

Check out the poster artwork at the link below, along with some reactions to the trailer, which was shown to those in attendance at last night's LA premiere of First Steps.

The big [creative] advance in [Fire and Ash] is just going to be greater character depth," Cameron said in a recent interview. "We're seeing new cultures, new creatures—all the same stuff you'd expect from an 'Avatar' movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them. So I think it's not about, 'We're going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done'—but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters. And there's some very interesting new characters that come in as well. This is a journey over time. It will play out through movie three, into movie four and movie five. There's an epic cycle to the whole thing."

Avatar 3 will see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, with David Thewlis also on board as a new character named Paylak.

Fire and Ash has been hit with numerous delays, but is finally set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025. Two additional sequels, the still untitled Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments section down below.

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/22/2025, 9:07 AM
The trailer leaked in HD, 3 days ago.

It's absolutely epic and I can't wait to see it on the big screen with F4 this week.

Although... I've watched it around 10 times now lol.

The trailer is now taken down, unfortunately.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/22/2025, 9:12 AM
Watch the teaser trailer for The Way Of Water and you'll have an idea of what the Fire & Ash teaser trailer is like.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/22/2025, 9:13 AM
Same as before.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/22/2025, 9:20 AM
Will the 4th Avatar be the Air Avatar tribe then the 5th one be the Avatar Avatar tribe?
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/22/2025, 9:25 AM
Where is that Disney shill Allsgood? Should be jacking off for next billion dollar movie. I wanna know what is the payment system for shilling? How much per post?
amesjazz
amesjazz - 7/22/2025, 9:27 AM
Man never misses. Can't wait

