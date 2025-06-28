AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH New Look Revealed As Stephen Lang Hints At Big Developments For Quaritch And Spider

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH New Look Revealed As Stephen Lang Hints At Big Developments For Quaritch And Spider

A new look at Avatar: Fire and Ash has been revealed, teasing a tense reunion between Miles Quaritch and his son Spider. We also have some intriguing comments from franchise veteran, Stephen Lang...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

One of Avatar: The Way of Water's biggest shocks came when we learned that Stephen Lang's Miles Quaritch, resurrected as a "recombinant" Na'vi, was the father of Spider, a human child adopted by Jake Sully and Neytiri.

As the movie progressed, Spider was forced to come to terms with his father being a villain looking to lay waste to Pandora alongside the RDA. Despite being raised by Jake and Neytiri, he did bond with his father and begrudgingly saved his life.

However, that doesn't mean they're about to put their differences aside as father and son in this December's Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Talking to Empire Online, (via SFFGazette.com) Lang says, "They reconnect out of necessity. Their connection is not a solo connection. There are times when everybody comes together on some level. But, when enemies cooperate, you can be sure betrayal is just around the corner."

"Spider confuses Quaritch," the actor continues. "But Quaritch wants clarity. There is something about Spider that Quaritch really loves — not a word we associate with him. I think respect and admiration really develop in spades, as well as animosity and manipulation. The relationship will deepen — for better or worse."

That sounds ominous, and Jack Champion addressed this complicated dynamic last month when he said, "[Spider] feels very conflicted. His 'dad' is reborn into this Na’vi form and still as evil as ever, if not more so, and he still felt he had to save him. You see that guilt play out, and the evolution of Spider trying to figure out where he belongs."

A new still has also been released, hinting at the tension between these two characters and revealing a first look at their reunion. We've recently spoke to Lang and Champion for different projects; you can find those interviews here and here.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake and Neytiri will encounter the "Ash People," a new clan of Na'vi, though few concrete plot details have been revealed about what to expect beyond that. 

The movie was shot back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron originally planned for them to be one movie, but soon realised there was too much material and expanded the story across parts two and three (a fourth instalment is also in development).

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays the leader of the Ash People, Varang. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are also joining the cast alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.

Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote Avatar: Fire and Ash. The movie will be released in theaters on December 19. 

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Stars Reveal New Details About Where We Find Lo'ak, Tuk, And Spider In Threequel
Related:

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Stars Reveal New Details About Where We Find Lo'ak, Tuk, And Spider In Threequel
AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH First Still Features GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Zoe Saldaña As Neytiri
Recommended For You:

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH First Still Features GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Zoe Saldaña As Neytiri

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder