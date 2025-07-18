SUPERMAN Scores Biggest Thursday Of 2025 With Strong $10M+; Should Pass $300M Worldwide Over The Weekend

Superman dipped just 7% from Wednesday to give it the biggest Thursday of the year with $10.9 million. The movie's domestic total now sits at $177.7 million.

Though James Gunn's DCU reboot hasn't been performing as well overseas, the critically-acclaimed crowd-pleaser should pass $300 million over the weekend (some fan-sites are claiming it already has, but official international numbers haven't been released yet).

At any rate, Superman will hold on to the No. 1 spot in North America this weekend. I Know What You Did Last Summer took in $2.2 million in Thursday previews, while A24‘s Eddington made just $625,000. Paramount’s Smurfs did not hold preview screenings, but those dreadful reviews probably won't bode well.

Superman cost $225 million to produce and at least another $100 million to market, so the movie still has a long road ahead, but this is an encouraging start for the DCU.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."