SUPERMAN Scores Biggest Thursday Of 2025 With Strong $10M+; Should Pass $300M Worldwide Over The Weekend

SUPERMAN Scores Biggest Thursday Of 2025 With Strong $10M+; Should Pass $300M Worldwide Over The Weekend

Though international numbers still haven't been released, it looks like James Gunn's Superman will reach $300 million worldwide over the weekend...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman dipped just 7% from Wednesday to give it the biggest Thursday of the year with $10.9 million. The movie's domestic total now sits at $177.7 million.

Though James Gunn's DCU reboot hasn't been performing as well overseas, the critically-acclaimed crowd-pleaser should pass $300 million over the weekend (some fan-sites are claiming it already has, but official international numbers haven't been released yet).

At any rate, Superman will hold on to the No. 1 spot in North America this weekend. I Know What You Did Last Summer took in $2.2 million in Thursday previews, while A24‘s Eddington made just $625,000. Paramount’s Smurfs did not hold preview screenings, but those dreadful reviews probably won't bode well.

Superman cost $225 million to produce and at least another $100 million to market, so the movie still has a long road ahead, but this is an encouraging start for the DCU.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Has Already Made More Than BLACK ADAM's Entire U.S. Box Office Haul After Biggest Wednesday Of 2025
Related:

SUPERMAN Has Already Made More Than BLACK ADAM's Entire U.S. Box Office Haul After Biggest Wednesday Of 2025
Is SUPERMAN A Win For DC Studios Or Another Superhero Movie That's Underperformed?
Recommended For You:

Is SUPERMAN A Win For DC Studios Or Another Superhero Movie That's Underperformed?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/18/2025, 12:31 PM
Trying to see this today 😮‍💨
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 12:33 PM
Not likely ,Lets not support anti Israel propaganda boys
Sicario
Sicario - 7/18/2025, 12:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - lmaooo the fact that you'd conflate boravia with israel speaks volumes. Free Palestine. 🇵🇸
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/18/2025, 12:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - you try too hard to be edgy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 12:38 PM
@RockReigns - show me to try soft.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 12:39 PM
@Sicario - More like ..full support for Boravia
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/18/2025, 12:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm gonna support it even harder now. All the best dudes are against genocide.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/18/2025, 12:53 PM
@Malatrova15 - all the more reason to support the movie!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 1:08 PM
@Nonameforme - there Is no genocide ...Boravia was trying to libérate Jarampur from a fundamentalist régimen, watch the movie first
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 1:09 PM
@Pictilli - did you even watch It ? They execute the president of a Sovereign nation As if that was cool...
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/18/2025, 12:34 PM
Let's see now...biggest Tuesday...biggest Wednesday...biggest Thursday. But the movie is a flop, right?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/18/2025, 12:41 PM
@MarkJulian - They say you can start a narrative with just words...
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/18/2025, 12:44 PM
@MarkJulian -

Tell that to your buddy Joshua Wilder.

Nolanite out
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2025, 1:21 PM
@MarkJulian - snyder cultists, where are you? 😭
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/18/2025, 12:35 PM
Amazing numbers. Should get to $400M domestically or at least flirt with that number.


And the strengthening of Superman is affecting First Steps.

Fantastic Four is tracking 20% under Superman at the same point in time .

Should have a $100-110M opening weekend.

And it’s doing worse than Superman in China. Just $2,000 in pre-sales.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/18/2025, 1:17 PM
@RockReigns -

RE : >>>"And it’s doing worse than Superman in China......."

.....which itself is still doing worse than Man of Steel did, both in China and generally overall box office-wise.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2025, 1:23 PM
@spr0cks - tell us the story of the daily/weekly drops of mos pls? 😭
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/18/2025, 12:35 PM
I just wish this was a little better. I’ve seen it twice, but can’t imagine seeing it again in the theater. Normally, DC stuff is a day-one bluray purchase, but I don’t see picking this one up until the DCU is more established and I can get it for under $10.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/18/2025, 12:43 PM
@Lisa89 - Hey, It's Superman. Although he's the first and the most well known he hasnt been the most popular for DECADES! That would be you Batmans, Spidermans and Wolverines. Much cooler characters so to me this falls right in line with Superman expectations...
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/18/2025, 1:28 PM
@Lisa89 -

I’ve seen it twice now. Caught stuff from first viewing I missed. I really recommend everyone watching it twice before making an opinion since there is so much info. Still really enjoy the film and it’ll be a quick blu ray purchase for me.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 7/18/2025, 12:36 PM
Synder verse fans are salty
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 12:42 PM
@Lokiwasright - Snyder fans already killed themselves
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/18/2025, 1:17 PM
@Lokiwasright -

Why?
It's still going to fall short of Man of Steel's final gross.

Far faaaaar short.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 12:43 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 12:55 PM
Times have certainly changed.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/18/2025, 12:45 PM
SnyderBros are NOT happy!
JAYMASTA
JAYMASTA - 7/18/2025, 12:48 PM
I enjoyed this but what’s going on with the media propaganda? This isn’t going to clear 400 million, man of steel nearly hit 800. I’m not a Snyder boy and looking forward to the new DCU but let’s call a spade a spades this film is average with some great possibilities for the new DCU. I’m looking forward to sequel and especially superfine as it’s less pressure to make an epic movie. But it feels like all the PR is being run by Dwayne Johnson marking every tentpole record in the weeds?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/18/2025, 12:56 PM
@JAYMASTA - It's already cleared $300+ million, it will clear $400 million WW by the end of the weekend lol.
whynot
whynot - 7/18/2025, 1:00 PM
@JAYMASTA - man of steel didn’t hit 800 it made 680 mil globally and they are talking domestically that Superman 2025 will prob make 400 mil which means it’ll make close to 700 globally
Laridian
Laridian - 7/18/2025, 1:02 PM
@JAYMASTA - You wanna come back in a week and see if it clears $400m
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/18/2025, 1:26 PM
@whynot -


RE : >>>"...man of steel didn’t hit 800 it made 680 mil globally and they are talking domestically that Superman 2025 will prob make 400 mil which means it’ll make close to 700 globally"

You people are TERRIBLE at maths.
Currently Superman is running at about 43% of it's take coming from the overseas markets - with that percentage poised to drop even farther as it doesn't seem to have the legs in international markets that it seems to be having domestically.

Seeing that, even if it does make it to $400 mill domestically - with a possible 35-40% international take (let's peg it in the middle at 37%), in what universe is your math telling you that that translates to a $700 mill global take?

If it does take $400 Million domestically, then with how its currently running in international markets, there's no way it finishes higher than $650 globally at most - more likely closer to $600 Million.
And that assumes it doesn't drop off a cliff in international markets this weekend and beyond.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/18/2025, 1:26 PM
@JAYMASTA - Wrong and laughably wrong again.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/18/2025, 1:26 PM
@Laridian - I think he means $400M domestic. Which it does have a shot at doing based in the latest numbers. The movie keeps exceeding projections.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/18/2025, 1:37 PM
@kylo0607 - Actually this is incorrect. As of this writing the movie has only cleared
$272.7 million WW. Check the stats. It appears as if Warner Bros are over-exaggerating the numbers. The other day it was claimed that the movie had made 315 million but now the numbers have been readjusted and it’s still below 300 million. Hate to burst your bubble but it’s not gonna clear 400 mill by the end of the weekend no chance in hell lol. It’s barely made 300 WW as stated above. Once fantastic four debuts next week the box office gross for superman will fall significantly. It will most likely reach 400 but 500-600 isn’t looking too likely I’m afraid. I’m baffled as to why the studio felt the need to cover up the real stats with fake ones? 🤔 This shows a complete lack of confidence in the film I’m afraid. It’s really not doing well overseas either.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/18/2025, 12:48 PM
I'm still looking for all the haters that said it would flop!!!!

User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/18/2025, 1:27 PM
@incredibleTalk -
Making less than $680 - 700 Million (it's break-even point), which it still looks likely headed to do at its current pace (even with this latest update) - especially in international markets, by definition means it's a Flop.

It's still headed towards flopping.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/18/2025, 1:29 PM
@incredibleTalk -

Same
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2025, 12:48 PM
Glad it's doing well. Great film debut for the DCU.
grif
grif - 7/18/2025, 12:49 PM
avatar 1 only made 77 mil in northamerica week one.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/18/2025, 12:51 PM
That's what happens when a film is good. It may open smaller than expected, but word of mouth builds it. This is only week two. I bet this makes at least $800 million in total.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder