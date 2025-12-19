MAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn's Happy Holidays Card Leads To Speculation That [SPOILER] Will Return

Superman took us into Lex Luthor's Pocket Universe, where we were introduced to the horrifying, unforgettable Mister Handsome (played by Trevor Newlin). The creature was used to help transport prisoners via a floating platform, but didn't get a backstory until after the movie's release.

It was then that filmmaker James Gunn said, "When people ask me my favourite character from Superman, it just might be Mister Handsome. Lex created Mister Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 - he was trying to make a human."

"He didn’t come out so well, but he just might be the only one in the world Lex has any true sentiment for, as evidenced by the photo on his desk," he added.

With Christmas Day less than a week away, Gunn has taken to social media to share a holiday card, created by Man of Tomorrow's art department for the movie's crew members. It's a fun piece of artwork that many fans have taken as confirmation we'll see Mister Handsome make his DCU return in the upcoming Superman sequel.

That does seem likely, though we can't help but wonder whether poor Mister Handsome perished when Lex's Pocket Universe nearly destroyed Metropolis. However, if he really is that valuable to the imprisoned LuthorCorp CEO, then we're sure the villain found a way to save him.

In Man of Tomorrow, Lex is expected to give being a hero a try, teaming up (reluctantly) with Superman to battle Brainiac. Whether he'll remain on the side of the angels remains to be seen, of course.

Check out Gunn's DC Studios/Man of Tomorrow holiday card in the social posts below.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Recent reports have suggested Gunn is looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, and while the filmmaker has remained silent on that, he did recently confirm that Steve Trevor won't appear in the Superman sequel. The hunt for Brainiac also continues, though Gunn has claimed that Dave Bautista, Matt Smith, Claes Bang, and Sam Rockwell aren't being considered for the villain.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.