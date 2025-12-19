AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer: Video Shows Fans Screaming And Cheering While Watching First Teaser In Theaters

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer is now playing in theaters, and a video of fans enthusiastically reacting to the sneak peek has gone viral on social media.

By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2025 10:12 AM EST
The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has arrived in most theaters around the globe, with a second version—reportedly focused on Thor—set to follow next weekend (however, if this week was any indication, expect it to leak by Monday or Tuesday at the latest).

Many fans have expressed disappointment with how Marvel Studios has handled the release of these sneak peeks. No official announcement has been made, and Chris Evans' long-awaited return as Steve Rogers being confirmed by a blurry recording isn't exactly ideal.

Still, the teaser has people talking, and if the video below is any indication, it also has some fans cheering, clapping, and generally losing their sh*t.

Recorded in a theater in India, we see the fans at this packed-out screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash growing steadily more excited as it becomes clear that Cap is back in Avengers: Doomsday. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and it's nice to see people getting this excited about an upcoming MCU movie after what's been a largely hit-or-miss Multiverse Saga.

If recent rumours are to be believed, then we can expect the third Avengers: Doomsday teaser to shift the spotlight to Loki, before the fourth and final sneak peek introduces Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. A fifth sneak peek is supposedly on the way next month, serving as a traditional teaser trailer (with an online release).

Disney is taking a unique marketing approach to Avengers: Doomsday; some might argue that, after a largely disappointing 2025, taking some wild swings and capitalising on the buzz surrounding leaks like those we've seen this week is worth a shot.

Check out how fans reacted to the Avengers: Doomsday teaser in the video below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

