THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Talks Songbird And Whether Man-Thing Was REALLY Considered (Exclusive)

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier talks about introducing the MCU's Songbird in the movie, and sets the record straight on how close we came to seeing Man-Thing assemble alongside the New Avengers.

Interview
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Thunderbolts* is a largely standalone MCU movie. However, with the introduction of the New Avengers, it's also one that has a huge impact on the franchise's future heading into Avengers: Doomsday

It's a must-see (and one of Marvel Studios' best-reviewed titles), but that New Avengers reveal isn't the only way Thunderbolts* teases the future.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's assistant, Mel, just so happens to be an original member of the Thunderbolts on the page, Melissa Gold, a.k.a. Songbird. Geraldine Viswanathan plays the character, though the closest she comes to being "Songbird" is wearing a bird-shaped necklace.

When we spoke to Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier this week, we asked about the intention behind introducing Mel in the movie. 

"I think we all wanted, even in Congressman Gary, to just make sure that all the characters there were hints towards deeper connections within the MCU," the filmmaker explains in the video below. "[There are] places these things could go later, and it'll be fun to see if that gets picked up on or not."

While we wait and see what the future holds in store for Songbird, there's another character who everyone was talking about earlier this year, and they weren't even in the movie. In an interview, Schreier briefly mentioned that he considered including Man-Thing, and fans soon started wondering what his cut role might have looked like.

Man-Thing made his MCU debut in Werewolf by Night, and the director set the record straight when we queried just how close he came to being part of Thunderbolts*, and presumably, joining the ranks of the New Avengers. 

"We didn't come close at all," Schreier admitted. "I'm still learning how to do these interviews and what gets picked up. If you just say a little thing. It was like my first meeting on the movie. I wasn't hired on it at all yet. It was an idea I threw out, but was not considered because what I didn't know is that Man-Thing was in Werewolf by Night."

He added, "That was also before Robert Reynolds was part of the story, and then once he was in, that just became so much the focus. He was such a fascinating character. We built the story around our characters and him, and what he's going through. We pretty much focused on that team and how to build the best movie out of that."

It's impossible to fault that approach, and as fun as it would have been to see Man-Thing fighting alongside the likes of Red Guardian and U.S. Agent, he wouldn't have made sense for the story being told by Marvel Studios. 

So, no Man-Thing, but there are plenty of characters in Thunderbolts* who are well worth spending time with. You can learn more about Yelena Belova, The Sentry, and more by watching our full interview with Schreier.

Thunderbolts* is available on Digital now and will be released on 4K and Blu-ray on July 29.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 12:15 PM
Did he ever considered GIANT SIZE Man Thing? Hey NOW!

User Comment Image





I'll just Show myself out.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/18/2025, 12:22 PM
@Nomis929 - 68 big pages!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/18/2025, 12:32 PM
@Nomis929 -
Shake your man-thing
Shake your nan-thing
Yeah, yeah
Show 'em how we do it now
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 12:35 PM
@soberchimera - I always do. :)

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 12:50 PM
@Goldboink - And Groko, the "Man frog" is trying to kill Howard the duck.

I wonder if this Groko was the inspiration for Groku, aka baby Yoda

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/18/2025, 1:20 PM
@Nomis929 -
Favreau was certainly reading comics as an impressionalbe young man at the time it came out. I wouldn't doubt it.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/18/2025, 12:30 PM
I like Man-Thing but I don't like seeing his intestines on his face though!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 12:35 PM
I enjoyed “Mel” in Thunderbolts and thought Geraldine did well with the material she had (I liked that they even gave her somewhat of an arc in the film)…

If she is meant to be the MCU version of Songbird then I would be down for it.

Also if so , I like that they are still doing the redemption story for the character it seems but in their own way.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2025, 12:49 PM
The actress for Mel was pretty good.

