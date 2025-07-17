THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Explains Apparent DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Continuity Issue (Exclusive)

Since the release of Thunderbolts*, fans have argued that it failed to acknowledge Daredevil: Born Again and New York City being placed under Martial Law. Now, Jake Schreier sets the record straight...

Interview
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Daredevil: Born Again wrapped up in mid-April, and an action-packed finale saw New York City placed under Martial law by Mayor Wilson Fisk. The Kingpin essentially outlawed superheroes and dispatched his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to keep the "peace."

Less than a month later, Thunderbolts* was released in theaters, and ended with the New Avengers assembling to battle The Sentry. The Void descended over New York, but there was no mention of Fisk or any indication that Yelena Belova and her team shouldn't be there. 

It's an apparent continuity issue that's generated countless articles, social media posts, and fan theories, but we finally have an explanation directly from filmmaker Jake Schreier. 

"We were definitely aware of it," he says in the video below when we ask how much the Thunderbolts* team knew of Daredevil: Born Again's plans for the Big Apple. "But we felt like the one thing that...obviously, these questions always come up in these movies of, 'Why wasn't this person there?' There are a lot of things in the world, and we always felt like our movie is so contained."

"The whole thing takes place within a matter of a couple of days, and so there's an immediacy to the threat [of The Void] and to the problem. So not only did we try to build a story where this particular antagonist, [the Thunderbolts] are the perfect people for it, because it's about common cause or an understanding of what that person's going through."

"I mean, no one else could even possibly get there like that," Schreier continued. "It's such a particular moment in time, and it happens so fast that those questions of martial law or this or that, I mean, it's all within an afternoon, and so we we could kind of not take that on and feel like it was still believable within that world, so that each story could kind of go on its own path, and wouldn't feel like they were stepping on each other."

This is a satisfying explanation, and something we've grown used to in a Saga where many movies and TV shows overlap. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, for example, came out months after Spider-Man: No Way Home and only mentioned the wall-crawler in passing. The Marvels, meanwhile, didn't reference Secret Invasion at all. 

In this instance, The Void's attack on New York is so sudden that The Kingpin's men not being on the scene isn't overly surprising. It's also not outside the realm of possibility that Thunderbolts* takes place after Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Either way, not even the Mayor likely has the power to veto a government-approved group of Avengers! Looking to the future, the 18-month time jump from Thunderbolts* to Avengers: Doomsday should also help Marvel Studios avoid the need to come up with any potentially convoluted explanations. 

Thunderbolts* is available on Digital now and will be released on 4K and Blu-ray on July 29.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 10:20 AM
Honestly when there are so many projects , you are bound to overlap at times and create these apparent “continuity issues” so best to suspend your disbelief there and try to enjoy it within the context of the film…

You don’t want to restrict storytellers since Marvel can already be accused of being too controlling so best to do what you feel is right and ignore the rest imo.

I think it worked in context and was well done for the story they were telling that cutting to Kingpin or whoever would have distracted at that moment.

Anyway , Thunderbolts was a solid film regardless and I can’t wait to see more of these characters!!.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 7/17/2025, 10:21 AM
Growing up questions of this sort were addressed in comic books' letter pages. Plus ça change...
hue66
hue66 - 7/17/2025, 10:21 AM
Well Sentry appears in Doomsday so it obviously takes place after Thunderbolts hence no overlap.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 10:21 AM
Off topic:

@MarkJulian

Assassins Creed live action series announced for Netflix.

https://deadline.com/2025/07/assassins-creed-series-roberto-patino-david-wiener-netflix-1236460663/
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/17/2025, 10:40 AM
Did they say when the majority of Thunderbolts takes place? Since it picks up 18 months later they could just say it happens before Dardevil
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/17/2025, 10:45 AM
I'm tired of final battles taking place in NYC, it just creates continuity problems...
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 7/17/2025, 10:49 AM
I didn’t really think this was a problem. They aren’t really “vigilantes” so much as government agents. What, is Fisk’s task force gonna tell the Director of the CIA to get her Sentry out of there? And after the fight in the tower, the Thunderbolts are on the ground for maybe 15 minutes. They go from being part of a Federal case, to fighting the Void on what seems to be a different plane of existence, immediately to being deputized Federal law enforcement in front of the entire world. What were some NYPD cops gonna do?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/17/2025, 10:53 AM
So Its not connected
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 11:17 AM
@Malatrova15 - Fingers crossed
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/17/2025, 11:00 AM
I would say that the MCU movies ignoring Daredevil is absolutely within the long-term continuity of the franchise.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/17/2025, 11:31 AM
@MrDandy - One might even say they are blind to him
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/17/2025, 11:00 AM
It's actually not a hard explanation. But as usual people need their hand held and can't figure it out on their own. New York City Hall is located in the financial district of Manhattan, While the Watchtower is located in Midtown. As the Void was engulfing Midtown in Darkness, There is no way for Fisk or his AVTF officers to investigate because they themselves would have been engulfed as well. Not to mention his Anti-Vigilante task force only apprehends vigilantes. That's why Spider-Man didn't show up neither. He was also engulfed in Darkness as it was reaching Queens.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 11:17 AM
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/17/2025, 11:25 AM
It’s really not a big deal, but I’ve always thought that one or two throwaway lines in these movies could go a long way to address this kind of stuff.

Valentine: “New York isn’t the friendliest place for vigilantes at the moment, and it’ll take a team to change that”

Or even Bucky saying something along the lines of “New York has its own problems right now”. Something vague enough to not leave anyone out of the know, but also applicable to the events of Daredevil. You don’t have to address it head on, just leave some breadcrumbs.

