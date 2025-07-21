Kevin Feige Explains Why THUNDERBOLTS* Underperformed; Addresses Marvel Studios' Quantity Over Quality Issues

Kevin Feige Explains Why THUNDERBOLTS* Underperformed; Addresses Marvel Studios' Quantity Over Quality Issues

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has weighed in on what went wrong with Thunderbolts* at the box office, the Multiverse Saga's quantity over quality issues, and the remaining time on his contract.

By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Studios took a unique approach to marketing Thunderbolts*, hyping up the cast and crew's A24 credentials. Then, a week after it was released, the studio doubled down on rebranding it as *The New Avengers after that huge reveal in the movie's closing moments. 

Despite hugely positive reviews (it has 88% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 93% from moviegoers), Thunderbolts* has only made $382 million at the worldwide box office and failed to crack $400 million.

During a recent roundtable event, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared his take on why the movie underperformed and placed the blame on the MCU's increased streaming output. 

"It’s that expansion that I think led people to say, 'Do I have to see all of these? It used to be fun, but now do I have to know everything about all of these?'" he explained. "And I think The Marvels hit it hardest where people are like, 'OK, I recognize her from a billion-dollar movie. But who are those other two? I guess they were in some TV show. I’ll skip it.'"

"'Thunderbolts*' I thought was a very, very good movie. But nobody knew that title and many of those characters were from a [TV] show.

"Some of them were still feeling the residual effects of that notion of, 'I guess I had to have seen these other shows to understand who this is,'" Feige continued. "I think if you actually saw the movie, that wouldn’t be the case, and we make the movie so that’s not the case. But I think we still have to make sure the audience understands that."

An issue that's plagued Marvel Studios since Avengers: Endgame's release in 2019 has been a quantity over quality approach to storytelling, forced on them by former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and the launch of Disney+. 

To put that into context for you, between 2008's Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios produced around 50 hours of content. Since the Multiverse Saga, that's more like 127 hours (in six years, compared to eleven). 

"That’s too much," Feige acknowledged, adding that "the expansion is certainly what devalued" the MCU's output. "It was a big company push, and it doesn’t take too much to push us to go, 'People have been asking for Ms. Marvel for years, and now we can do it? Do it! Oscar Isaac wants to be Moon Knight? Do it!'"

"So there was a mandate that we were put in the middle of, but we also thought it’d be fun to bring these to life."

Part of the plan moving forward is to start "grinding down" on budgets, with the plan being for movies to cost a third less than those produced in 2022 and 2023.

As for his future at Marvel Studios, while Feige only has "two years, a little less" on his current contract, it doesn't sound like he intends to leave.

"Do I want to be making big movies for big audiences in 10 or 15 years from now? Yes, absolutely. That’s all I want to do," Feige said. "Marvel’s a great way to do that for me right now. But I hope to make big movies for lots of people forever more."

You can overanalyse that statement (perhaps he intends to make big movies elsewhere?). However, Feige seemingly remains committed to the MCU as we head into the next Saga of storytelling and is shifting focus to the X-Men for the MCU's post-Avengers: Secret Wars reboot

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/21/2025, 6:37 AM
Remains to be seen if he has learnt from his mistakes. Took his eye off the ball
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/21/2025, 6:42 AM
@AllsNotGood - Not sure it was his mistake, but sounds like he's definitely making better steps forward.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/21/2025, 7:13 AM
@UnderBelly - one thing I'm sure of he was talking a step back
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/21/2025, 6:39 AM


Probably because it didn’t have enough fart jokes for the Marvel dotards.

I really liked it.
Prork
Prork - 7/21/2025, 6:45 AM
Announcing which characters survived to appear in Doomsday before the movie released and spoiling the ending opening weekend probably didn't help.

Shame it underperformed, it was a fun film.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/21/2025, 6:47 AM
As someone who works at a job that is pretty much exclusively what is considered the “general audience” and not keyboard warriors here, he’s not wrong. People just aren’t as plugged in as the bubble here would make you believe
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 7/21/2025, 6:47 AM
nobody cared about the Tbolts they should have just made Blade
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 6:49 AM
I think feige needs to reboot. Find a creative like Gunn to handle it and just be like safran.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/21/2025, 7:14 AM
@vectorsigma - disney needs to reboot Feige. He has become that shitty manager who won a title 10 years ago and is still hanging around telling boosters that the glory days are right around the corner. He's washed
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2025, 6:57 AM
It was Bad...there you go Kevin
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/21/2025, 7:19 AM
@Malatrova15 - It wasn't bad at all
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/21/2025, 6:58 AM
This is not rocket science. The film failed due to phase 4 & 5's overwhelming production of 🐃💩 storytelling, major changes in direction due to 🐃💩 accusations, swapping the legacy legends with low tier b c d f charaters, and the 6ft, mask mandate 🦇-flu agenda.

I didn't give two 💩's about this movie, but after watching it, I was like "cool, cool".

I wish it didn't have Wandamassacre, She-TWERKS, Mz Marvels, Trevor Slattery, Hagathas All Along, Kingbeta, Lokia, and Ant-daugters nonsense preceding the film. We may have given more support.

Perhaps NOW we may see better things after Ms. Fantastic and Sir Slurp-a-stick, but at this point, Im quite content waiting for the home releases.

🪙🪙

cubichy
cubichy - 7/21/2025, 7:03 AM
Glad he finally said, what I have been saying for years. No one cares about secondary or tertiary character, general audiences. They care about primary characters, avengers, tony stark, Steve rogers. They made a huge mistake by letting these go, Sam is not cap and will never be, I hope they bring Steve back to lead the avengers in civil war and doom. F4, xmen all primary, wolverine, primary that's why people will fo see them, it's nor rocket 🚀 science. If they bring tony and Steve back, automatic billion dollar movies, they are morons if they don't.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/21/2025, 7:08 AM
I'm actually considering torrenting this one because of all the positive comments i've read on it, which is a whole lot more than I can say for Thor 4, Ant-Man 3, Marvels and Black Panther 2
Evansly
Evansly - 7/21/2025, 7:26 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - It's definitely worth a watch and there are HD copies out now
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/21/2025, 7:08 AM
He’s right half right who where in movies first Bucky red guardian black widow sister taskmaster , ghost , tv show us agent corporate fools strike again almost whole team made there appearance in movies except for us agent
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 7:10 AM
It is also funny how up until now, their scapegoat is "quantity over quality".

Where as, asnive heard, the doomsday script is being revised and rewritten while they are in production.

I think Gunn is low-key shading marvel in terms of his own script mandate in dc. And i think that is for the best.

Feige and marvel should do this as well. Have a clean script before production.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/21/2025, 7:12 AM
this clown is so far up his own ass it's pathetic. step aside already. you're lost.
rockinsokinrobo
rockinsokinrobo - 7/21/2025, 7:14 AM
The thunderbolts are villains that are mascrading as heroes could had punisher Zemo. Could had new spiderman properties it’s too much for feige
RaddRider
RaddRider - 7/21/2025, 7:22 AM
Sounds like he believes all of the excuses his yes men are giving him. He really really needs to step down and let someone else right this ship

