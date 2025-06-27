THUNDERBOLTS* Gag Reel And BTS Featurette Focusing On Lewis Pullman's Sentry Released

Marvel Studios recently announced that Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers, is set to debut in Digital devices on July 1 before hitting shelves on Blu-ray/DVD from July 29, and a couple of the bonus features have now been released online.

The featurette focuses on arguably the movie's most intriguing character, Bob Reynolds, aka the incredibly powerful Sentry, aka the potentially apocalyptic entity known as The Void. Lewis Pullman, who essentially plays three different people, explains his approach to the role, and the video also includes some new behind-the-scenes footage of Sentry in action.

The gag reel is a little on the short side, but there are some fun out-takes, and the clip ends with Julia Louis-Dreyfus improving (presumably) her lines from an early scene.

Behind-the-scenes look at Lewis Pullman’s take on Sentry in Thunderbolts* pic.twitter.com/DC10F1ScQK — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 27, 2025

Whatever you call them... they have assembled. 💥



Here's an EXCLUSIVE look behind-the-scenes of #Thunderbolts*, out on Digital July 1 and 4K/Blu-ray July 29. pic.twitter.com/LEuHD5KBnC — IMDb (@IMDb) June 25, 2025

Despite a positive reception from critics and fans, Thunderbolts* ended up underperforming at the box office, taking in $380 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $180 million. Analysts believe the movie would have needed to take in at least $400 million to break even, which is obviously not the result Marvel/Disney will have been hoping for.

The Blu-ray will also include the usual bonus features along with commentary by director Jake Schreier.

Be the first to experience Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* at home!



Buy it on Digital July 1 and own it on Blu-ray July 29. pic.twitter.com/AUGFzYEIn3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 18, 2025

Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled.

Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.

All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.