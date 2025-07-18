HARRY POTTER Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As First Set Photos Confirm A Welcomed Potential Spoiler

HARRY POTTER Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As First Set Photos Confirm A Welcomed Potential Spoiler

There's a lot of scepticism surrounding HBO's plans for its Harry Potter TV series, but a closer look at the show's costumes confirms it will follow the books with an early 1990s setting. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 01:07 PM EST
The first photos set photos from HBO's Harry Potter reboot found their way online yesterday, but there's one crucial detail that has fans feeling a lot better about the upcoming small screen adaptation. 

The Harry Potter books are set between 1991 and 1998, though the movies led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint appear to have taken place at the same time they were filmed: the first decade of the 2000s. Much has been said about HBO's plans for the property, with the biggest concern being that the Wizarding World would either be Americanised or brought into the present day.

After all, how better to make a new take on Harry Potter resonate with today's kids than by making the Dursleys one of those annoying TikTok families or for Harry's fellow students to be obsessed with Instagram and influencers? It sounds awful, we know.

Fortunately, these set photos have confirmed the show will be a "period" piece (we're aware of how old that will make some of you feel) as the costumes spotted on set are clearly all 90s-inspired. 

Needless to say, Harry is bound to be a little more wowed by Hogwarts if he hasn't grown up with iPhones, social media, and streaming platforms.

As of now, all signs point to this being a very faithful take of author J.K. Rowling's books. With more room to adapt those compared to a two-hour feature, we should get to spend more time with characters and plot points that were overlooked on the big screen. 

In related news, despite recent reports that the first two seasons of Harry Potter (which adapt The Philosopher's Stone/The Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets) will consist of six episodes, we're now hearing that they'll feature eight episodes. 

You can take another look at the first Harry Potter set photos in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2025, 1:50 PM
I mean that makes sense. It would be pretty hard to hide the world of Wizards with all of the social media and technology out there nowadays.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/18/2025, 1:53 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - these sets are going to be used for the next 10 years I wouldnt be surprised if they’ll have 10ft electric fencing and drone patrols by season 4
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/18/2025, 1:57 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Just for the sake of conversation, no shade. You think in the world of Harry Potter, the world of wizards, today is exposed because MAGIC couldn't keep up with technology?
smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 7/18/2025, 1:54 PM
It makes sense and kids these days have taken to that 90's / early 00's asthetic in the clothes and music they listen to so this should resonate well with them.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/18/2025, 1:56 PM
Kid playing Harry Potter in pictures looks angry what’s with face expression ?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/18/2025, 2:04 PM
With that header picture, I thought someone had spotted the Whomping Willow on set !

With that said, it could be neat if the Whomping Willow is seen on the grounds before that fateful scene in Chamber of Secret.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 2:21 PM
𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐥𝐥, 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐤𝐓𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲'𝐬 𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬? 𝐈𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐰𝐟𝐮𝐥, 𝐰𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰.”

I mean they don’t have to do that if they didn’t want to so it wasn’t and still isn’t a given…

Maybe they are evoking the 90’s vibe of the costumes & such as an homage to the books but I wouldn’t be surprised if this has a timeless quality to it which might even add to the magical nature of the story (unless they specific an exact year or something)
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/18/2025, 3:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - There are specific bits in the books where Ron's Dad was talking about human inventions that wouldn't work anywhere near as well outside of a 90's setting in my mind so it is a smart move if trying to be true to source and also more likely to result in the show feeling timeless than if trying to make changes to fit now that would end up MORE dated in another decade or so.

