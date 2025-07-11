HARRY POTTER TV Series Set Construction Seemingly Reveals First Glimpse At Hogwarts' Great Hall

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter reboot still needs to fill a few key roles (who will play Voldemort?), and as the TV series gears up to begin shooting, construction on the show's massive practical sets continues.

We've seen Privet Drive and a bare bones version of Platform 9¾, and snaps of what look like Hogwarts' Great Hall have just found their way online (via SFFGazette.com). They don't show much, but all signs point to it being a suitably impressive take on a key location in the books...and movies.

Topping what we saw in the latter will be no easy feat, though that goes for every location that's being recreated in Harry Potter. The biggest test will be how this show's take on those differs from what we've already seen on screen over the years.

As you'd expect, there's a huge amount of construction currently taking place in the UK, and one can't help but wonder whether this will be another tourist attraction for Warner Bros. somewhere down the line. The Harry Potter Studio Tour is right around the corner and houses many of the sets and costumes featured in the movie franchise.

While this TV series has the opportunity to spend a lot more time with these characters than those (heaps of big moments never made it off the page thanks to the restriction of a two-hour runtime), and we pointed out above, it's hard to say how it will otherwise differentiate itself from what's come before.

For Warner Bros. Discovery, the plan seems to be to continue monetising the franchise, all while introducing it to a new generation of children.

You can take a closer look at the early construction for Harry Potter's Great Hall in the X post below.

The Great Hall set is being built for the HARRY POTTER TV series!



(via: victoriamaclean) pic.twitter.com/gghgkUERbO — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) July 7, 2025

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available globally, including upcoming markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others.

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The new Harry Potter TV series is expected to premiere on HBO next year.