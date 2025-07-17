HARRY POTTER Set Photos Feature Dominic McLaughlin As The Boy Wizard; First Look At The Dursleys

Some more photos from the set of HBO's Harry Potter series have been shared online, and this time we have a first look at members of the despicable Dursley family...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Production is now underway on HBO's small-screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter. We recently got a first official look at Dominic McLaughlin as the titular Boy Wizard, and these latest set photos taken at London Zoo (via SFFGazette.com) give us another glimpse of the young actor alongside members of the thoroughly unpleasant Dursley family.

In the novels, Harry is begrudgingly taken in by Petunia and Vernon Dursley following the death of his parents. The lad is not treated very well (to say the least), but does ultimately put his differences with their son, Dudley, aside.

In related news, Variety reports that Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is building a temporary school so that the show’s young cast can keep up with their studies during filming.

"Three Rivers District Council is permitting the studio to “use a series of portable buildings as a school facility for the next decade. The proposed classrooms have been designed to be used by up to 600 pupils during peak periods, when large crowd scenes are shot, but will typically serve about 150 students. It will operate on weekdays between 5:30am and 8:30pm so young actors can fit in their actual studies between night shoots, reshoots and location filming.”

Check out the photos at the links below.

Harry Potter's principal cast also includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said last year that the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

HARRY POTTER: HBO Reveals A First Look At SKELETON CREW Star Nick Frost As The Reboot's New Hagrid
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/17/2025, 12:20 PM
Honestly, everything about this looks great. The only gripe I've had so far is Snape's casting. Rest of the cast, costumes we've seen, and the care and money they're dumping into this, seems like it will be a homerun.
Dabs
Dabs - 7/17/2025, 12:21 PM
@JabbaTheSus - Oh yeah? what's wrong with Snape's casting?
AnEye
AnEye - 7/17/2025, 12:23 PM
@Dabs - JabbaTheSus's gripe with Snape's casting is because he's black.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/17/2025, 12:28 PM
@Dabs - Any other character, wouldn't really matter at all honestly. Snape is described in the book, as pale as a vampire. Not to mention the way he's bullied by Harry's dad, plus Harry stating, when he first see's him, he looks untrustworthy and suspicious. Race swapping him specifically, just leads to make the Potters look super racist, if they keep to the story as close as they're saying this will be.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/17/2025, 12:51 PM
@JabbaTheSus - yeah, he's pretty much the worst person in the books to change race
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 12:24 PM
Sweet!!.

Vernon looks kinda goofy in those pics with the big glasses & moustache so hope it’s better on screen otherwise I like the look of the rest , especially Dominic as Harry here.

I know it’s more book accurate to have the Dursleys be younger then they were in the films but it’s something I’m gonna have to get used to since I’m so used to how they are in those.

Anyway , looking forward to this!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 12:25 PM
Looks promising so far, looking forward to seeing John Lithgow's take on Dumbledore.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/17/2025, 12:31 PM
Trans rights are Human rights. .. just cleaning up my block list.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/17/2025, 12:46 PM
@Laridian - Please add me to said list.

kthx
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/17/2025, 12:35 PM
I would be very interested in a book accurate series really fleshing things out thoroughly.....but then they cast black Snape.

That is just dumb casting.

Adam Driver would have been perfect casting as Snape.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/17/2025, 12:36 PM
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/17/2025, 12:43 PM
Trailer drop mania today.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2025, 12:51 PM
@ThorArms - Anything else besides MK and Tron?

