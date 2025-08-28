HARRY POTTER Director Chris Columbus Isn't Impressed By TV Series Set Photos: "It's More Of The Same"

HARRY POTTER Director Chris Columbus Isn't Impressed By TV Series Set Photos: &quot;It's More Of The Same&quot;

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series will put a fresh spin on J.K. Rowling's books, but filmmaker Chris Columbus isn't impressed by the similarities to the movies he's seen in recent set photos...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Harry Potter movies were released between 2001 and 2011, with eight instalments hitting theaters over a decade-long period (The Deathly Hallows was split into two). While some characters and subplots fell by the wayside due to the constraints of film runtimes, they were faithful, well-received adaptations. 

That's led many Wizarding World fans to question what the point of the small screen remake is coming to HBO. While those will give each book more room to breathe, outside of a greater focus on the early 90s setting from the books, nothing we've seen from the series so far looks that different from the movies. 

Chris Columbus helmed two Harry Potter movies, The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, and appears to have the same take as many fans after seeing some familiar shots of Nick Frost's Hagrid alongside McLaughlin as the Boy Wizard. 

"So, I’m seeing these photographs, and [Nick Frost is] wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?" the filmmaker said in a recent interview (via SFFGazette.com). "I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same."

"It’s very flattering for me, because I’m like, that’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed," Columbus added. "So, part of it is really exciting, so I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of deja vu all over again."

It's obvious that the Harry Potter TV series is to monetise the franchise for a new generation, and in fairness, we've seen very little from the show in the grand scheme of things. Hagrid is a very specific character, but if Hogwarts looks the same, then it might be fair to say the reboot is lacking imagination. 

In another recent interview, Columbus explained why he has no interest in returning to the Harry Potter franchise. "I’ve done it, you saw my version. There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter. Jealous? No. It’s time to move on. I’ve always had issues with [the] idea of franchise. I feel like I’ve done it. I’m really proud of those films, the first three that I was involved with, and I’m moving on."

Back to Hagrid, and the filmmaker also recently recalled running into Nick First and telling him. "'This is very surreal for me — you have to understand, Robbie Coltrane and I were so close.' So it’s just weird, bizarre."

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027. You can hear more from Columbus in the player below. 

HARRY POTTER: Matt Smith Responds To Voldemort Casting Rumors As Spoilery New Season 1 Details Are Revealed
Related:

HARRY POTTER: Matt Smith Responds To Voldemort Casting Rumors As Spoilery New Season 1 Details Are Revealed
HARRY POTTER Spoiler Set Photos Reveal An HD Look At The Weasley Family Arriving At Platform 9¾
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER Spoiler Set Photos Reveal An HD Look At The Weasley Family Arriving At Platform 9¾

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Colton
Colton - 8/28/2025, 4:06 PM
Bit late to the game with this one. That's Sunday or Monday news.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/28/2025, 4:07 PM
Exactly! We already saw with the Shining mini-series that "more accurate to the plot of the book this time" isn't compelling enough main driving force for this kind of project.
Drace24
Drace24 - 8/28/2025, 4:13 PM
That's good actually. Let them keep what works. So many remakes have been ruined by filmmakers thinking they need to reinvent the wheel. Hagrid wears a long brown coat with many pockets. Columbus didn't come up with that, it's in the book. There are only so many ways to make a coat. And nobody wants to get used to an entirely new Wizarding World. Personally I hope they keep the same Hogwarts and atleast roughly the same music, like Superman did.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/28/2025, 4:14 PM
@Drace24 - The point is that it shouldn't be made at all. The only reason it is being made is because hollywood is lazy
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2025, 4:13 PM
Before everyone jumps down his throat for having an opinion keep in mind damn near everyone felt this was unnecessary in the beginning. Also seeing as how he helped bring that world to life, I think he's more than qualified to speak on it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/28/2025, 4:17 PM
Of course it's more of the same, what was he expecting ? It's the same franchise, so naturally a lot of things are going to carry over.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/28/2025, 4:18 PM
Kid playing Harry Potter actually looks happy not angry
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 8/28/2025, 4:26 PM
He’s right. Capitalism needs to die.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2025, 5:10 PM
@TheRedLeader - Name your favorite movie not produced through capitalism.

Only charlatans and morons praise communism/socialism. The charlatans are the ones lying to their gullible followers and the morons are those that think those systems are good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 4:29 PM
It seems more like he has mixed feelings about it then just being unimpressed outright…

Anyway , I get Columbus’s point but Hagrid’s look in the movies was pretty faithfully adapted from the book right?.

If so then the tv show is just doing the same otherwise you would have fans saying they aren’t be truthful to the source material & such so feels like a lose-lose situation either way.

I’m sure the show will chart its own story in some ways due the having more time & such to incorporate stuff that the movies didn’t/couldnt do it will be different to an extent in that capacity I feel but we’ll see.

Anyway putting aside the JK Rowling of it all (which I understand can be hard to do) and looking at the show itself via the cast & crew that’s been assembled , I’m personally excited so far!!.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 8/28/2025, 4:35 PM
Capitalism ruins everything.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/28/2025, 5:12 PM
@TheRedLeader - capitalism allows me to Buy one hour femboys on pink saloons here on Osaka ...Let capitalism be
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/28/2025, 5:07 PM
Glad he spoke up! Harry Pprter did not need this remake hilshit! Damn you WB! You can’t even get a Batman movie 9 movies of the same Batman. Trash ass studio.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/28/2025, 5:26 PM
That should be the point. Keep what was already accurate, and then include more of it. That's what this remake should be. He's not meant to be flattered, Hagrid's appearance doesn't come from him, it comes from Rowling's books.

Has he seen Snape's casting though ? That might change his mind.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder