THE BATMAN - PART II Co-Writer Is Confident Long-Awaited Sequel Can "Top What Came Before"

THE BATMAN - PART II Co-Writer Is Confident Long-Awaited Sequel Can &quot;Top What Came Before&quot;

The Batman - Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin has responded to a question about the long-awaited sequel on social media, and he seems confident that the movie will surpass the first film...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2025 12:08 PM EST
The Batman director Matt Reeves recently announced that he had finally finished the script for his long-awaited sequel, which he penned alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

The news came in the midst of concerns that the movie, which does appear to be officially titled The Batman - Part II for the time being, may have been cancelled or been hit with another significant delay, with speculation continuing to mount that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran might be planning to either introduce a brand-new take on The Dark Knight in The Brave and The Bold, or fold Robert Pattinson's BatVerse take on the iconic hero into the DCU.

Gunn remains adamant that the plan is still to forge ahead with another actor for the DCU's Caped Crusader, but we are going to see at least one more instalment in Reeves' "Epic Crime Saga" as well, as the movie officially entered the pre-production phase earlier this month.

With so much anticipation building for such a long time after the first film, can The Batman -Part II possibly live up to expectations? Tomlin certainly seems confident that this sequel can surpass the highly-regarded original.

"The only worthwhile reason to make a sequel to anything is because there's a story burning to be told that you believe can top what came before," the writer said in response to a fan on X.

Gunn only recently got a chance to read the script after being busy with the Superman press tour, but all he would say when asked about the story is: "It's great!"

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said when asked about the prospect of Pattinson staying on as the DCU's Batman during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

It does seem a little odd that Gunn won't just flat out say "no, Pattinson will not be the DCU's Batman," and a lot of fans believe that he is simply covering all bases in case he does ultimately decide to keep the actor on as The Brave and the Bold's Caped Crusader. 

We still know very little about The Batman - Part II, but there have been rumors that plot rumors that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but based on previous comments from Reeves, there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

In addition to Pattinson, everyone from the first film (with the likely exception of Paul Dano's Riddler) is expected to return, along with some characters from The Penguin.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/29/2025, 12:04 PM
Shouldn't be too hard. Other than being a beautifully shot film, the rest was meh.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/29/2025, 12:05 PM
I liked the first one and it seems like they didn’t do anything they can’t top on the next one.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/29/2025, 12:09 PM
Well the bar set by the first one was quite low so I hope so.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/29/2025, 12:22 PM
@Urubrodi - for real.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/29/2025, 1:00 PM
@JacobsLadder - Honestly it’s nice to see the comments so far are not glazing over the first one. I remember when the first one came out some users here were saying it was on the same level or better than Nolan’s Batman.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/29/2025, 12:22 PM
The first one is so overrated. The last third is a slog to get through. The best part of the movie is the spinoff show it spawned. The Penguin is the best comic book anything I've seen in a loooooooong time.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 1:03 PM
@JacobsLadder - I so absolutely agree with you. I don't get it. The Batman brought NOTHING new to the table. Realism? Already done. Grittiness? Already Done. Grounded? Already done. No expansion of the lore, a Batman that moved stiff as a surfboard, showed up in front of a lot of people while not sticking to the shadows, and the Batmobile was lame.

The most overrated film. You are correct, Penguin was an awesome show.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/29/2025, 12:28 PM
Just don't make The Batman Boring this time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2025, 12:32 PM
Certainly a fair & true statement imo…

I am a big fan of the first one (aswell as The Penguin) so it’s gonna be tough for this to top that but I think it could.

Hopefully we start getting casting news soon!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 12:42 PM
"Top What Came Before?!"

We and the studios better expect part 2 to top the first one. It came out at the end of billion-dollar guaranteed superhero movies and it only grossed like 720million+

That doesn't bode well for this next one.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/29/2025, 1:05 PM
Excited
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/29/2025, 1:07 PM
thats......really not a difficult achievement

