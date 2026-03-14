DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Promo Includes Swordsman vs. AVTF Action And War In Hell's Kitchen

The latest promo for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 features more new footage from the Disney+ series, including Tony Dalton's return as Swordsman.

The Better Call Saul star first played Jacques "Jack" Duquesne in Hawkeye, and reprised the role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. There, we learned that he'd been taking to the streets as a vigilante. After crossing Mayor Wilson Fisk, Jack ended up locked in The Kingpin's makeshift prison with little hope of being freed.

Did The Punisher free his fellow inmates during his post-credits scene escape? Well, he can be seen fighting the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, seemingly during his breakout, pointing to a flashback or even a hint that Frank Castle's plan didn't go as planned. Jack is also shown meeting with Daredevil.

Elsewhere, we see more of how the Man Without Fear is fighting back against the corrupt Mayor, rallying the troops for what sounds like a no-holds-barred war for the soul of New York.

"I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that's coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard," Dalton told us in an exclusive interview last November. "I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me."

"It was hard, man. Those guys go hard. The action sequences on those, they say, 'We're right on your face, so it's you, you jump there, hit that guy, and he punches you in the face with a tube.' It's like, 'Okay, let's go!' [Laughs]" he continued. "That's gonna come out, and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be really good fun."

In other street-level superhero news, it's been revealed that the Korean Ratings Board has now rated trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The same happened for Avengers: Doomsday, and while we don't have runtime details yet, this all but confirms that the sneak peek is coming next week.

Watch this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 promo in the X post below.

Time to make things right.



Stream Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2, March 24 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lPlj7ixWqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.