Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor May Reveal The Show's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Connection

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor May Reveal The Show's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Connection

A new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 rumour lends further weight to theories that we'll see the imprisoned Man Without Fear do battle with The Hand when the series returns to Disney+ next year.

News
By JoshWilding - May 10, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

With it looking increasingly unlikely that Charlie Cox will appear as the imprisoned Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, all eyes are on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 to set up the Man Without Fear's MCU future.

The Hand, now with a comic-accurate look, will appear in the next Spider-Man movie, potentially laying the groundwork for them to menace Hell's Kitchen now that it no longer has Daredevil to protect it.

Like the comics, Daredevil: Born Again may follow Matt's time behind bars with Shadowland. That would allow Marvel Television to pick up some dangling plot threads from the Netflix era and reestablish The Hand as a major threat to the entire MCU. It also opens the door to Elektra's return. 

We have a new development today, as insider @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "They are casting Asian warriors for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 - The Hand?"

While there's no guarantee that this refers to The Hand, it would be strange to bring them back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and not have them target Daredevil when he's at his most vulnerable (their return also explains the Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist reassembling the Defenders).

In the comics, The Hand is a ninja clan and a pseudo-religious cabal that worships the demon known as the Beast. They've been opposed by factions such as the Fist and the Chaste, who fought the spread of the Beast and its evil, though Daredevil remains arguably the group's biggest enemy. 

Cox has repeatedly said he's not in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even with Jon Bernthal's Punisher set to appear in the movie. It seems Marvel Television's plans for the Man Without Fear mean he'll be busy elsewhere, no great surprise when he's currently imprisoned.

Still, the actor wants it to happen, fans want it to happen, and Marvel Studios...well, the hope is that Kevin Feige and company are quietly plotting to eventually have the web-slinger share the screen with 'ol Hornhead after Peter Parker and Matt Murdock's brief interaction in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. At this rate, Spider-Man 5 seems the most likely place for that to happen.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again has also been released. You can check it out in the players below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 5/10/2026, 6:50 AM
Its pretty obvious spiderman breaks him out of prison at this point...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/10/2026, 7:01 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - Been Confirmed by this site Daredevil NOT in Spider-Man Brand New Day not even cameo.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/10/2026, 6:59 AM

I wouldn't mind some yummy Colleen Wing and some more Night Nurse in the near future too.

It's past time to get a warm cherry jello pit at baby Dolls fight scene featuring those 2. Yummy yum!

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