Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Shares New S2 BTS Photos - Was The Punisher Originally Going To Appear?

Daredevil: Born Again recently wrapped its second season, and despite speculation that Frank Castle might drop in to lend the Man Without Fear a helping hand, the ultra-violent vigilante did not appear in the finale.

In a way, it did make more sense to keep Frank away from that courthouse, since we really couldn't see Matt Murdock or anyone else dissuading him from putting a bullet in the Kingpin's dome.

In the season 1 finale, Castle was captured by the AVTF and locked in one of Mayor Wilson Fisk's cages. With this intriguing new storyline set-up, it was generally assumed that Jon Bernthal would reprise his role in season 2, but we learned shortly before the premiere that The Punisher would not factor into this season at all.

Instead, Castle will take center stage in The Punisher: One Last Kill Special Presentation, which hits Disney+ on May 12.

“The directive from day one was pretty simple," Bernthal said in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "It was how do we get Frank from this place in his life where he is reeling and spiraling out of control, a man who is set on absolute vengeance, to a place where he can find some meaning, where he can find something new to fight for? But he does find a bit of purpose, and I think that is an exciting new take on the character.”

Was Frank originally supposed to appear in Born Again season 2? It's entirely possible, but we may never know for sure.

Dario Scardapane has shared some new behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, and while Bernthal is on set, the showrunner claims he simply dropped by to offer "amoral support."

"And that’s the FINALE of Season 2 Daredevil Born Again. Best Cast, Best Crew, Best Directors, just a hell of a ride all the way around. So grateful and proud of everyone involved. And very, very, excited to do it all again in Season 3. (Yeah, that’s Jon. He came by for amoral support, not cause he’s in the episode. Honest, no lie. Really)."

Of course, Castle wasn't in the finale, but we wouldn't be surprised to learn that Bernthal shot something for the season that was ultimately cut.

Were you disappointed that The Punisher didn't factor into the Born Again S2 finale?

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."