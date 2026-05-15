Avengers: Secret Wars Seeking Extras To Play "Enhanced Beings" As New Rumor Points To Venom's MCU Debut

Avengers: Secret Wars Seeking Extras To Play &quot;Enhanced Beings&quot; As New Rumor Points To Venom's MCU Debut

Avengers: Secret Wars is starting to take shape, and a casting agency is seeking "enhanced beings" for the Multiverse Saga finale. Plus, could Venom end up making his official MCU debut next December?

News
By JoshWilding - May 15, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to begin shooting later this summer, and while that's expected to primarily take place in the UK, a U.S. casting agency is currently seeking extras for the 2027 blockbuster.

The movie will almost certainly be set on Battleworld, a reality created by Doctor Doom that the villain rules over as its God Emperor. Based on leaked concept art and rumours, it will be a medieval-style reality, likely inspired by Victor Von Doom's home of Latveria.

The fact that Marvel Studios is seeking civilians, military, scientists, fighters, and survivors is intriguing, but the mention of enhanced beings is bound to generate speculation. Still, with Battleworld in play, the possibilities for who those beings might be are nearly endless. 

In related news, insider @MyTimeToShineH has dropped a pretty sizeable rumour today. Apparently, Kevin Feige is eager to include Venom in Avengers: Secret Wars. 

That's all we have for now, but this presumably means he's looking to give Tom Hardy a role in the Multiverse Saga finale. Allowing the actor to share the screen with Tom Holland's Spider-Man would be a nice payoff to the teases in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially as they never amounted to anything. 

Plus, if the Russo Brothers plan to follow the comics by giving Peter Parker his alien costume in Secret Wars, then an encounter with the Lethal Protector is arguably the ideal way to make that happen. 

As with any rumour, we'd advise taking it with a pinch of salt for now. 

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 5/15/2026, 12:09 PM
im literally begging my agent to get me on this as an extra when they shoot in london
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/15/2026, 12:15 PM
@HumanRubiksCube -

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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/15/2026, 12:12 PM
Venom already made his MCU debut.
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webheaded
webheaded - 5/15/2026, 12:16 PM
@InfinitePunches - this was tacky tho, and had Sony's room full of suits focus group written all over it.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/15/2026, 12:13 PM
Marvel Studios Avengers: Secret Wars will be the Greatest MCU Movie Ever 3 Billion Box Office.

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webheaded
webheaded - 5/15/2026, 12:15 PM
I have a feeling Secret Wars will be a more interesting and action packed film than Doomsday, with Doomsday doing most of the setup. Either way, I'll be there (after I watch Dune Part Three first lol).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 12:22 PM
@webheaded - perhaps

I’m just glad we are getting 2 since it’s too big of a story for 1 film.

Also I like the Dune films but Doomsday is gonna be first viewing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 12:21 PM
I’m not sure why you would jump to think Feige wants Tom Hardy’s Venom in SW rather then just the character in general if this is true but to each their own…

I think it’s more likely the latter given the Russos likely would want that too since they grew up with the 80’s version that had Peter receive the symbiote in that event.

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I could see that leading to a Spidey 5 or 6 where the fight against the Symbiote and its eventual other host are Hollands final time in the role.

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