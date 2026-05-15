Avengers: Secret Wars Shooting Update Leads To Speculation That The Movie Could End Up Being Delayed

Though nothing has been officially announced, trade reports have indicated that Marvel Studios might be planning to get cameras rolling on Avengers: Secret Wars early in the summer, maybe even as soon as next month.

With Avengers: Doomsday reshoots only wrapping quite recently, this always seemed ambitious, and one of the movie's stars now appears to have revealed that the Infinity Saga finale won't actually begin filming until closer to autumn.

During an interview with the Dog Day Afternoon social media team, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) was asked why he decided to commit to the Broadway adaptation, which runs until mid-July, when he has Avengers: Secret Wars shooting in August.

"This play I've been working on for a couple of years, it's been really important for me to do this," he said of the timing. "Then everything kind of worked out."

This update has led to speculation that Secret Wars could wind up getting pushed back from its current December 17, 2027 release date, which does seem like a distinct possibility.

Doomsday filmed from April until September 2025, with reshoots taking place earlier this year. The movie is set to hit theatres this December. Assuming Secret Wars follows a similar shooting schedule and cameras don't start rolling until August, it would be well into 2028 before the film is released.

At any rate, we should get some more updates on Secret Wars' shooting schedule over the next few weeks.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.